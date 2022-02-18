Four New Plymouth firms slapped with fines for breaking Covid-19 rules

Manou’s Waterfront Cafe & Restaurant, at Port Taranaki, is one of the four businesses in the region that has been fined by Worksafe.

A total of $16,000 in fines have been handed out to Taranaki businesses for breaching Covid-19 regulations.

Manou’s Waterfront Cafe & Restaurant at Port Taranaki, Sebastian’s Barbershop and Tattoo Removal in Blagdon, ABC Catering Limited – trading as #antsnacks the lunch bar – in the CBD, and Coiffure at Virna’s Hair Salon in Merrilands have each received a fine of $4000 from Worksafe in the past two weeks.

A Worksafe spokesman said the infringement notices had been issued as the businesses had failed to have a poster displaying if they were, or weren’t, requiring a My Vaccine Pass, and did not do so after being warned multiple times.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Sebastian’s Barbershop and Tattoo Removal has also been slapped with a $4000 fine.

He said Worksafe inspectors were met with “acts of intimidation” when they approached some of the businesses.

The fines come less than a month after it was revealed the New Plymouth MMA Studio was warned by the Worksafe for operating without vaccine passes.

Since December, 64 complaints had been lodged against Taranaki businesses through the Unite Against Covid-19 website's report a breach section.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Ant Bates, the owner of #Antsnacks The Lunch Bar in the CBD, said it was “illegal to discriminate" when asked about the posters.

From those complaints, the four are the only businesses to be issued fines to date.

When approached this week Manou’s Waterfront Cafe & Restaurant owner Manou Kia said he did have the posters on display, but they were on a “different board”.

He said they were now “battling” the fine with a legal response.

When asked about the fine, ABC Catering Limited owner Ant Bates said: "It’s illegal to discriminate.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Coiffure at Virna’s Hair Salon, in Merrilands, was also fined.

The owner of Sebastian’s Barbershop and Tattoo Removal said he did not want to comment and a staff member at Coiffure at Virna’s Hair Salon said the owner had “no time” to talk.

Last month, Worksafe said it had engaged with more than 1000 businesses across the country regarding allegations of breaking Covid-19 rules.

Over 95 per cent of the businesses the organisation spoke to made changes to become compliant.

However, $164,000 in fines had been handed out across six businesses that did not heed Worksafe’s requests.

The Worksafe spokesman said for a fine to be issued, a complaint has to be made about a business. They are then contacted and given a chance to become compliant.

A “three strike” system is then undertaken.

The businesses have 28 days to pay the fines and if they do not a reminder notice could be issued, which may extend the timeframe for payment, he said.

They also had that time period to raise matters with Worksafe, or request a hearing, which can see fines squashed.