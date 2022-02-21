Taranaki man's legacy will live on years after his death

New Plymouth man Bruce Carter has set up an endowment fund through the Taranaki Foundation which will see charities and sports clubs receive regular donations until 15 years after his death.

Bruce Carter may not live to 100, but his generosity will outlive him for at least a decade, benefiting the people of Taranaki and New Zealand.

The 79-year-old has set up an endowment fund, which will see donations continue flowing to the 15 organisations, who help the young, the old, the unwell, and the struggling, he currently gives to until well after he’s gone.

“I’ve worked out my estate can probably last for about 15 years – it’ll just keep in giving,” he said. “I’m very passionate about the ones I give to. I just want to keep on giving to them.”

Stratford-born Carter has always donated to charities, but only started building up a substantial list when he moved home from Australia to New Plymouth eight years ago.

Locally, he supports the likes of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, Tū Tama Wāhine, Women’s Refuge, the Taranaki Retreat, and Coastguard.

As well as the Tukapa Rugby Club, who he played rugby for as a “kid”, and the West End Croquet Club, a sport that he has picked up in his older age.

Carter also donates to St John Ambulance, Blind Low Vision NZ, Lifeline Aotearoa, Cancer Society, Heart Foundation NZ, and World Wide Fund for Nature, and Australia’s Act for Kids, which supports abused children.

He says there are more too.

LISA BURD/Stuff Carter, 79, was always worried about what would happen with his estate as he has no immediate family.

While Carter, who worked as a contractor for decades in Australia, married and divorced once, he has never had children and doesn’t have any close family left other than two nephews.

“I’ve been living alone since 1989.”

When Carter hit 45, he realised retirement wasn’t too far away, and started putting money into a superannuation fund.

“I can live quite frugally,” he said. “Every time I got a rise I put it straight into the fund.”

The former New Plymouth Boys' High School student had been living across the ditch for “exactly 50 years” before he shifted home in 2014.

He quickly became involved in community work, and started donating to those he felt worthy, but his estate was always in the back of his mind.

Carter knew he would leave some money to friends and family, but he wasn’t sure what to do with “the residue, which is a fair amount”.

“I’ve managed to save a reasonable amount of money,” Carter said. “It’s been a big worry in my mind, having no family, nobody to leave anything to.”

It wasn’t until he raised those concerns with his accountant, while discussing estate planning, that he heard about the Taranaki Foundation, formerly known as the Te Karaka Foundation.

“I found out I could start a fund,” Carter said. “They take the worry out of it [charity donations].

“I’m grateful to the Taranaki Foundation.”

Now, he is so “very glad” he made the shift – and found what to do with his estate.

“I’m much happier being home in New Plymouth with the mountain,” Carter said. “I tell everyone it’s the mountain that brought me back.”