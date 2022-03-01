Band funding album release with music-filled aerobics, cocktail-making and cooking lessons

Sol Bear Coulton, Adrian Whelan and Andre Manella specialise in music, but they will soon be mixing their talents with other “interesting” activities to make up money lost through Covid-19 restrictions.

A Taranaki musical trio whose summer gig calendar was wiped by Covid-19 have been forced to come up with “quirky” ways fund their next album.

Folk band Turkey The Bird will be doing what they do best, but will also be trading their instruments at times for active wear, spatulas, and drinking glasses.

The New Plymouth-based group have decided to run online aerobics, cocktail-making and cooking classes – with live music, too.

“We’re not asking for a donation,” Andre Manella, who is on guitar, bass and percussion, said. “We’re actually giving something in return.”

READ MORE:

* Taranaki band releases first single, watches it climb up 'top' charts

* Terminally ill musician, forced to give up music, gets dream gig with L.A.B.

* Taranaki musicians not letting lockdown hold their beats back



The band, which is made up of Manella, who is from Switzerland, Adrian Whelan, from Ireland, and “the token Kiwi” Sol Bear Coulton, had a “bunch of summer gigs” booked in, including a couple of festivals and a wedding.

“But everything has been cancelled.”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The trio have called themselves Turkey The Bird since forming the band two years ago.

The trio “forged ahead anyway”, building up costs for the album without income from performing – but they quickly realised that wasn’t feasible.

“I said, ‘We’ve got to do something to help us offset the costs,’” Manella said. “It’s not cheap to make an album.”

So the bandmates of two years came up with some “interesting things that people could really be involved in”.

The trio, who call their own music and name “quirky”, released their self-titled first album last May, and knew they wanted to release a second.

“We’d written a lot of songs early on.”

They are releasing the album in April, before heading off on a nationwide tour in the three months that follow.

Which is why they’re asking the public to consider taking on an educational, or fitness, class, and be rewarded with music too.

They will be charging between $100-$200 for the classes, as well as selling pre-release albums and merchandise, and encouraged people to get in touch.

“It’ll just be a good, fun experience,” Manella said. “We’re good at dressing up – we’re going to dress up.”