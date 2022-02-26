52 new cases of Covid-19 in Taranaki, two adults and infant in hospital

Three people are in Taranaki Base Hospital, the first admissions in the region during the Omicron outbreak. (File photo)

A new record total of Covid-19 cases in Taranaki comes at the same time three people, including an infant, have been hospitalised with the virus.

On Saturday, Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) reported 52 new cases in the region, surpassing Friday’s total of 48.

Three people, including an infant, have been admitted to hospital, which TDHB said were the first to need hospitalisation with Covid-19 during the Omicron outbreak.

“The three people are being isolated and treated for Covid-19 related symptoms on our wards, none are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” TDHB’s statement said.

Nationally, 13,606 new community cases were reported by the Ministry of Health on Saturday, with 263 people in hospital and five in intensive care.

TDHB said a “more in-depth” update on the location of positive results was expected next week.