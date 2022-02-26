Protesters begin occupation on land near New Plymouth Coastal Walkway

Numbers are slowly growing at an occupation protest in New Plymouth, which began on Saturday at 10am.

A growing group, meeting under the Taranaki Truth and Freedom Rally banner, have gathered on land near New Plymouth’s Coastal Walkway, warning they will stay put until “further notice”.

As well as signs and flags, about five tents and three gazebos had been set up on land near the Wind Wand car park by 1.30pm on Saturday.

On Friday, Ngāti Te Whiti hapū and Te Kotahitanga o Te Ātiawa said they understood an occupation at Puke Ariki landing had been planned for Saturday, a move police also knew about.

However, this did not eventuate, with protesters opting for a different spot but still in the vicinity, land which is understood to be owned by Ngāti Te Whiti Whenua Topu Trust and leased to New Plymouth District Council (NPDC).

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Tents have now been set up at the protest site near New Plymouth's walkway.

At 10am on Saturday, about 10 people were seen setting up flags and by 12.30pm this had grown to 30.

A sign stationed near Saturday’s protest said the occupation would be in place from 10am, until further notice, for potentially one month.

The New Plymouth protest action comes on the same day the Auckland Harbour Bridge was shut to thwart attempts by about 2000 anti-mandate protesters crossing over, and where numbers at the occupation of Parliament in Wellington were expected to swell.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff On Saturday morning, protesters were setting themselves up on land near the Wind Wand on New Plymouth's Coastal Walkway.

New Plymouth Sergeant Craig Walsh said police were aware the occupation had started and officers had visited the site on Saturday morning.

Two other uniformed officers were observed visiting the site at 1.30pm.

Walsh described the protest as “calm and collected” and there had been no reports of any issues.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff A variety of flags are flying at a protest site in New Plymouth on Saturday, as number attending grow.

On Thursday, a series of concrete bollards were installed along the Ariki St side of the grassed landing, along with a set of steel posts.

This was done as a precautionary measure, NPDC group manager community and customer services Teresa Turner said.