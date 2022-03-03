Councillor concern over lack of progress on $25m Waitara walkway plans

New Plymouth district councillor Colin Johnston doesn't want to see the Waitara walkway extension put on the backburner.

The reason Colin Johnston stood in the 2019 local body election was to push for progress on the $25 million walkway extension to Waitara, work he called “unfinished business”.

But close to three years on, Johnston is frazzled that work has yet to start, and frustrated about the lack of specific detail from New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) officers about where the hold-ups lie.

“There seems to be nothing happening,” he said.

He said he raised his concerns about the plodding progress at NPDC’s strategy projects committee meeting on February 23, but felt they had been “skipped over” by council staff.

The 10km walkway extension was included in NPDC’s 2018-2028 Long-Term Plan, and a report prepared for the committee meeting said Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency had provisional spending under the National Land Transport Plan to contribute, but this was subject to the approval of a detailed business case, which would be submitted in April.

In partnership with iwi and hapū, design work for the walkway route had progressed, and a land purchase strategy developed.

In terms of land acquisition, the report said “early negotiations” had started with “willing landowners”.

Moves to buy land would start once the detailed business case was approved and the Waka Kotahi funding, which represented 51 per cent of the cost, was available, the report said.

Johnston said the finalisation of the business plan had dragged on since August and his concern lay with the risk escalating supply costs could pose to the project.

“The longer we leave it, the dearer it will be.”

He admitted the project was close to his heart, but he was determined to ensure it wasn’t put on the backburner.

Johnston said it often felt like a fight to get projects mooted for his hometown off the ground, but he felt the walkway extension to Waitara would benefit the residents, as well as the wider district.

Previously, NPDC group manager of infrastructure and assets David Langford said the walkway extension was “a complex project” which covered land that was mostly privately owned, so planning was essential.