Taranaki Covid-19 cases increased by 67 Monday, 76 per cent of cases aged under 40

There were 237 tests undertaken in Taranaki on Sunday. (File photo)

There were 67 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Taranaki on Monday.

This brings the total number of active community cases in the region to 391, 76 per cent of whom are under 40 years of age and almost 40 per cent are between 18-29 years of age, the Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said in a statement.

There are three Aged Residential Care facilities in New Plymouth where staff and/or residents have tested positive for Covid-19.

These facilities have activated Covid-19 response plans to support staff and/or residents and minimise transmission, the TDHB said.

There is still one person in Taranaki Base Hospital with Covid related symptoms.

There were 237 tests undertaken in Taranaki on Sunday but lines into the testing station at the hospital in New Plymouth on Monday were very large, with reports of an hour-long wait.

The Taranaki DHB is unable to provide a breakdown of daily cases by area, but overall New Plymouth has 84 per cent of the cases, South Taranaki 11 per cent and Stratford 4 per cent, with 1 per cent out of the region or unknown.

And the DHB was able to provide a breakdown of active cases by ethnicity - 16.5 per cent are Maori, 6 per cent Asian, 2 per cent Pacific peoples and 74 per cent European/other/or unknown.

There were 14,633 new cases nationally on Monday.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Protesters have set up on the piece of land next to the Wind Wand car park in New Plymouth. (File photo)

Meanwhile, the protest under way along New Plymouth's foreshore is into its third day.

The group, meeting under the Taranaki Truth and Freedom Rally banner, first gathered on land near the Coastal Walkway on Saturday, warning they would stay put until “further notice”.

The land is owned by the Ngāti Te Whiti Whenua Topu Trust and leased to New Plymouth District Council (NPDC).

On Monday, a NPDC spokesman said the trust, hapū, iwi and police were monitoring the protest and liaising with the council.

Last Thursday, a series of concrete bollards were installed along the Ariki St side of the grassed Puke Ariki landing, along with a set of steel posts, which effectively stop vehicles being driven onto the site, but not pedestrian access.