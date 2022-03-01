State Highway 3 roadworks near Waitara progressing well

Installing a stormwater pipe under the ground along SH3 from Manukorihi Soccer Fields to Princess St, Waitara, is well underway.

Significant progress has been made on safety improvements to stormwater pipes on State Highway 3 north of New Plymouth, Waka Kotahi says.

Since work began in January, light northbound vehicles have been detoured through Waitara, adding about six to 10 minutes to journeys north.

Despite wet weather battering the region recently, work to install a stormwater pipe under the ground along SH3 from Manukorihi Soccer Fields to Princess St is on track to be completed in May, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Director of Regional Relationships, Linda Stewart said.

“The stormwater work is progressing well, putting us in an excellent position to start construction of the roundabout and underpass at the Princess St intersection later in the year.’’

Design and consenting work will continue through the winter months.

‘’Once built, the new Princess St roundabout and underpass will reduce the risk of crashes resulting in deaths and serious injuries on this busy section of highway and provide much safer access for the Waitara community.’'

The project, jointly delivered by Waka Kotahi and New Plymouth District Council, will address current flooding issues around Princess and Rahiri streets, in addition to carrying stormwater runoff from the new roundabout when it’s built.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The SH3 Waitara to Bell Block improvements include a roundabout at four high-risk intersections.

Northbound freight vehicles are continuing to use SH3 under traffic lights to avoid potential safety issues associated with large vehicles travelling through Waitara.

Additional safety improvements, including changes to an intersection near Waitara High School and Waitara East Primary School and the addition of hatched (no stopping) yellow lines to the SH3/Princess Street intersection have been made this year in response to feedback from the community.

The SH3 Waitara to Bell Block safety improvements project includes roundabouts at four high-risk intersections along with sections of median barrier, wide centrelines and other safety improvements.

A trial embankment will also be constructed at the De Havilland Dr/SH3 intersection in Bell Block in April, using rock material from the stormwater excavations, which will provide information on how the ground reacts to weight, informing the design of the future De Havilland Rd Roundabout, Stewart said.