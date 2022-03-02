Taranaki surf rescue squad now equipped with second jet ski

Todd Velvin took the Taranaki Surf Lifesaving Rescue Squad's new jet ski for a spin this week.

After a jet ski was donated to a Taranaki water emergency squad, its members were getting to rescues “quicker than ever”.

Now, a second vehicle has been gifted to the Todd Energy Taranaki Surf Lifesaving Rescue Squad, and senior squad member Todd Velvin said it will make a massive difference to the region.

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff The squad now have two speedy vessels, which Todd Velvin and Sarah Sharp are happy to show off.

“It gives us the opportunity to have multiple craft on the water,” Velvin said. “It speeds up our rescues.”

Although this summer had been relatively quiet for the squad, which is made up of highly skilled volunteers who are on call to the police to assist in any water rescue nearby, Velvin said there had still been a number of serious water rescues and incidents.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki windsurfers found safe after offshore rescue launched

* Taranaki rescue squad wins award for saving four teenagers

* Rescues aplenty at New Plymouth's Fitzroy Beach over Waitangi weekend



“It's not a bad season in Taranaki, not as bad as the rest of the country.”

Todd Energy has gifted the new vessel to the squad, which is based at Port Taranaki, and members took it out for a spin this week.

The 1800cc Yamaha jetski is worth about $30,000, Velvin said.

“We add a few bits and pieces so it's capable of rescues in all conditions.”

It will be kept in north Taranaki and be ready for any water emergency.

The jetski has a 70 litre fuel tank and is able to cover a huge area, he said.

“Distance within the Taranaki region is not an issue.”

Vanessa Laurie/Stuff Having a second jet ski will make a massive difference on rescues, Velvin said.

Velvin said they were given their first jet ski four years ago.

It is also an 1800cc vehicle with enough range to reach Mokau or Pātea, and capable of reaching 100kmh in the right conditions.

He estimated that the jetski was used close to 70 times within the past year.

It had proved to be “a massive asset to the team”.

“We were quicker than ever here in the past.”