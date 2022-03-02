Taranaki MP's heartbreak at violent scenes as police bring an end to occupation of Parliament grounds

Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett said the violence that erupted as police cleared protesters from Parliament grounds on Wednesday after 23 days were “heartbreaking".

Meanwhile, two New Plymouth district councillors who had been part of the occupation for several days said it could have been stopped another way.

Police and protestors clashed all day on Wednesday.

Bennett was speaking after riot police seized back control of the area around Parliament on Wednesday afternoon, amid chaotic scenes that saw 65 arrests by 6pm.

Fires burned as police with riot shields, water cannons and pepper spray cleared the campsite, with protesters seen throwing bricks, chairs and paving stones.

“I'm sad to see the way this has ended and the way what should have been a peaceful protest has ended up being something much different,” Bennett said.

“It's heartbreaking to see the damage done both to property and the struggle with people who turned up for a cause that had many different messages.”

He said security at his front office was updated on Wednesday and police were called after anti-social behaviour and threats to his staff, “which is not tolerated by an MP, let alone by the public.”

New Plymouth Labout MP Glen Bennett said it was "tough to watch" what was happening at Parliament on Wednesday, but said it was time for protestors to leave.

On Wednesday morning, police in riot gear moved in and surrounded Parliament as part of a pre-planned operation.

Bennett said after almost four weeks of protesters occupying the site, it was “time for it to finish”.

Bennett said he had been “confronted” entering Parliament grounds multiple times, and had been abused for wearing a mask.

“It's tough to watch what's going on,” he said. "I always hoped it would be peaceful, and something that petered out.

“But, it's time for the group to leave the Parliament grounds.”

As someone who had protested in the past, Bennett said such gatherings always had one strong message, and the organisers were known.

“Here, you don't know what the message is, and who the organisers are.”

Taranaki-King Country National MP Barbara Kuriger

Taranaki-King Country National MP Barbara Kuriger agreed – while the message seemed strong at the beginning, that had been lost.

“People don't need to be like this – with pitchforks, and point lasers at the police helicopter,” Kuriger said, speaking earlier in the day. “They do just need to go.

“We do respect protests, but that's when it’s done the right way.”

Kuriger said she couldn't see it ending any other way, as the Prime Minister had said mandates would not be removed until after Omicron peaked.

“Police have been working to take away the illegal components of the protest,” she said. “I respect what police are doing.”

New Plymouth District councillors Murray Chong and Anneka Carlson attended the protest last month.

But, New Plymouth district councillor Anneka Carlson, who has always voiced her anti-vaccine and anti-mandate stance, felt the opposite.

“It just breaks my heart to be honest,” Carlson said, speaking before midday. “It makes me really sad that the Government is being the way they're being.”

She said she had been in contact with people on the ground.

“It's heartbreaking for them,” Carlson said. “Obviously it’s quite intimidating with police in riot gear.”

She also said the protest could have come to an end with open conversations, not by “using violence and force”.

Fellow councillor Murray Chong agreed.

Speaking earlier in the day, Chong said he thought MPs should have come out and “listened to the people".

However, the New Plymouth district councillors said he understood what police were doing.

“They’re only doing their job.”

The occupation of an area on New Plymouth's foreshore shows no sign of ending.

Meanwhile a group of protesters occupying land near New Plymouth’s Wind Wand since Saturday remain on site.

The occupation includes about 10 small tents and shelters.

On Saturday, the police said they would need instructions from the landowner before police could step in and take action.

The land is understood to be owned by Ngāti Te Whiti Whenua Topu Trust and leased to New Plymouth District Council.