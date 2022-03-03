NPDC boss spends $30k on professional development

A view across the golf course and accommodation at Queenstown’s Millbrook Resort which hosts the Institute for Strategic Leadership programme.

New Plymouth ratepayers forked out nearly $30,000 for council boss Craig Stevenson’s professional development in the last half of 2021.

The $29,665 bill is believed to have included a seven-day leadership course at Queenstown’s five-star Millbrook Resort.

More than 30 hours after being approached with questions about just what benefit the chief executive received from the professional development course, New Plymouth District Council had not made any comment.

The Institute for Strategic Leadership programme is marketed as a premium provider of world-class experiential leadership development programmes for chief executives and senior executives.

The programme fee is $19,900, while meals and accommodation are $2,375, all excluding GST. Post-programme coaching costs $3,500 for six sessions.

Participants are promised a unique development journey to explore their leadership through diagnostics, feedback from peers, a personal executive and team coach, a lifestyle coach and a series of deliberately designed experiences to maximise leadership impact.

The course directors also maintain that participants would leave with an understanding of the importance and impact of organisational culture and staff engagement.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff New Plymouth District Council CEO Craig Stevenson.

The course’s venue, Millbrook Resort, is an award-winning, five-star golf and lifestyle resort which encompasses five tiers of luxurious accommodation, an award-winning day spa, five restaurants, a 36-hole championship golf course and health and fitness centre.

New Plymouth ratepayers were hit with a 12 per cent increase in their annual bill last year, with projections of 7 per cent for the next two years, 8.9 per cent in 2024/2025 and 7.6 per cent the year after that.

The council’s 2020/2021 annual report showed ratepayers spent $18,186 in total for its 15 elected members, ranging from nothing for councillor Murray Chong to $5,670 for councillor Anneka Carlson.

Professional development costs are declared by New Plymouth District Council’s elected members and chief executive.

The definition of a professional development event refers to a gathering for the purposes of knowledge sharing, training, skills development or local government-related networking and includes conferences, seminars and Local Government New Zealand zone meetings.

MILLBROOK Millbrook Resort is set on 650 acres in Queenstown.

None of New Plymouth’s 15 elected members broke the four figure mark for professional development spending in the last half of 2021, the closest being New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom who declared $941.

The only other councillors to declare professional development costs were Sam Bennett ($483), Dinnie Moeahu ($474) and Amanda Clinton-Gohdes ($270).

Stevenson, 61, took over the top job, which has a salary of $347,299, at NPDC in 2017 after a stint as boss of the South Taranaki District Council.

He leads an eight-strong executive leadership team which includes deputy chief executive Kelvin Wright, who resigned last month after accepting the top job at Venture Taranaki, and planning and infrastructure manager David Langford, who has also resigned to take up the chief executive’s job at Whanganui District Council.

NPDC’s annual report said it had 745 employees in total.