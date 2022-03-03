Mayor defends $30k professional training costs for New Plymouth District Council boss

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom has defended the $30,000 price tag for the professional development of council boss Craig Stevenson.

In an emailed statement sent almost two days after questions were first raised about the declared expense, Holdom said New Plymouth District Council was committed to providing its workforce and councillors with appropriate professional development.

Stevenson’s six-month professional development bill came to $29,665 and included a seven-day leadership course at Queenstown’s five-star Millbrook Resort.

The Institute for Strategic Leadership programme is marketed as a premium provider of world-class experiential leadership development programmes for chief executives and senior executives.

The programme fee is $19,900, while meals and accommodation are $2,375, all excluding GST. Post-programme coaching costs $3,500 for six sessions.

“Opportunities such as this one are an important part of attracting and retaining talent in this tight labour market,” Holdom said.

The mayor also pointed out the course at Queenstown was the first Stevenson had been on since he was appointed.

“He leads a multi-billion dollar organisation on our behalf and the CE (Chief Executive’s) performance review committee is fully supportive of this investment,” Holdom said.