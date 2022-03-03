New Plymouth's mayor and hapū ask protesters to pack up and go home

The protesters who have set up camp on the New Plymouth foreshore have been formally asked to leave.

Move on and go home – that was the message from New Plymouth’s mayor and members of Ngati Te Whiti hapū on Thursday to a small group of protesters who have been camping on the city's foreshore for best part of a week.

Stay, and you will be formally trespassed with police assistance requested.

The message was delivered one day after violent clashes erupted as 500 police officers cleared protestors from a site outside Parliament in Wellington after a 23-day occupation.

Earlier on Thursday, “traitor”, “baby killer” and “murderers” were painted on the walls of the Labour Party offices in New Plymouth.

In his statement, Mayor Neil Holdom continually stressed the desire for an untroubled outcome, and acknowledged the gathering near the Wind Wand had been peaceful.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Protesters at the Labour Party offices in New Plymouth on Thursday.

The protest is taking place under the Taranaki Truth and Freedom Rally banner.

Flags, tents and gazebos were set up on a patch of land near the Wind Wand last Saturday.

Holdom told the protesters: “You have breached our rules in camping in a coastal recreational reserve where camping is prohibited.

“It is time to move on, to go back to your homes and to allow our people and visitors to continue with their peaceful enjoyment of our coastal walkway and surrounds.

“We are asking you to leave of your own free will and to leave now.”

Robin Martin/RNZ New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom delivered a message to the protesters. (File photo)

He said the group had had time to make their point, “and the question around when the mandates and passports will be repealed is a legitimate question for our Government to answer. It is a question that has been heard in Wellington.

“But we should not have to point out to you that we do not want people camped out on our foreshore. We do not want the behaviour we have seen in Wellington spilling over into Taranaki.”

Holdom asked the gathering to leave out of respect for ‘’our people and our whenua’’.

‘’If you do not leave we will formally trespass you from the site and request assistance from police.’’

Many Taranaki police had been sent to Wellington to deal with the ‘’unbelievable behaviour’’ that played out over the past few weeks, Holdom said.

‘’Our police do a fantastic job in Taranaki, and we do not want them to be dragged into conflict here. Peace must be our shared goal.’’

The community was tired and stressed, he added.

‘’We all have Covid fatigue and, while you may not believe it, we are fast approaching the peak of a pandemic.

“Our hospitals are under pressure. Our businesses are being squeezed with lack of customers and workers. People all around us are sick and scared about what impacts Covid will have on themselves and their loved ones.’’

They did not want to be allocating public resources to respond to protesters, he said.

“The violence and aggression that has been directed at our police in Wellington is abhorrent.’’

He said the protesters appeared to be ‘’attempting to lay the foundations for what occurred in Wellington to be repeated in Taranaki’’.

‘’This is totally unacceptable to the vast majority of our people.’’

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wednesday was day five for the protestors who have set up camp on New Plymouth’s foreshore.

Earlier in the day, a group of protestersvisited the Labour Party offices on Gill St, before walking through town.

New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett said it was the third time the office had been targeted.

He said he was “all about” peaceful protest, but the events he had taken part in all had a clear leader and a clear message and this one did not.

‘’It doesn’t achieve anything. It just turns people against those who are protesting.’’

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Protestors marched around New Plymouth city centre with flags and were outside the Labour Party offices on Gill St.

His office had to pay for the tagging to be cleaned up and would need a cherry picker to clean some of it, he said.

‘’I’ve had to ask staff to work remotely for their safety to make sure they are not targeted. It makes me sad that people are so removed from what is going on – that there’s so much misinformation out there it’s come to this.’’

SUPPLIED/Stuff New Plymouth Labour MP Glen Bennett said it was the third time the office had been targeted.

The Government was just trying to keep the community safe, he said.

The land being occupied is owned by Ngāti Te Whiti Whenua Topu Trust and leased to the New Plymouth District Council.

Police had not responded to questions about Thursday’s vandalism at the Labour Office by deadline.