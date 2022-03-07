Dogs allowed in town, unleashed banned at Back Beach under proposed by-law

Renate Verbrugge with her dog Arkadash, left, and Jennifer Lockett with George. Both women feel strongly that Back Beach should stay as an unleashed beach for dogs.

Leashed dogs will be allowed in New Plymouth’s business district if a proposed by-law is approved next week.

The revamped Dog Control Bylaw will go before the New Plymouth District Council on Tuesday and includes dogs being allowed in the city centre, while there are also plans to ban unleashed dogs on sections of Back Beach.

There are also plans to reduce the daylight saving prohibitions at popular city beaches to give owners more time in the morning to walk their animals.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Dogs would need to be on a lead at New Plymouth’s Back Beach under a proposed by-law (file photo).

The council’s dog control bylaw has not been updated since 2010. Proposed changes were open for public submissions last year while there was also a trial of dogs being allowed in the business district.

There are 8,500 registered dog owners and 11,065 registered dogs in the New Plymouth district.

All up, the council received 332 submissions.

The proposed changes received mixed feedback, including strong support to allow dogs into the city.

Supporters argued dogs would add vibrancy, a change of policy would support the council’s aim to urbanise the central city, which was good for the economy.

“People could enjoy outdoor dining with their dogs and by allowing dogs it would be good for those who live in or commute through the central business area,” one submitter said.

The Taranaki District Health Board recommended the council review the waste disposal facilities for dog faeces in the central business area if it changed its policy, while the bylaw does not allow dogs to be restrained outside shops.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Dogs may be allowed to enter the New Plymouth business district.

There was equal support and opposition to banning unleashed dogs from the area adjacent to Back Beach’s lower car park between 10am and 6pm from Labour weekend to Easter Monday.

Submitters said the area was popular with other beach users during summer months and they considered it would be safer for families, and especially young children, to use by ensuring dogs were under leashed control, the report said.

However, there were concerns raised that Back Beach was a popular year round location for dog walking and there were no issues with dogs not being restrained.

It was also noted Back Beach was the only beach with no restrictions, it was not a recognised or safe swimming beach which was not patrolled by lifeguards. As a result, there should not be an expectation of a dog-free swimming area during summer.

It was also suggested that there were other dog-free beaches available for people to go if they did not want to be around dogs.

Jennifer Lockett, who walks Labrador cross George at Back Beach daily, said the area should remain a place “where dogs can run free”.

She said Back Beach was not a particularly safe place to swim, and there were others for people to go to.

She had never seen a problem between dogs and people at Back Beach

“Dogs need to exercise. It's cruel to keep them on a leash permanently.”

Renate Verbrugge, who takes her dog Arkadash to Back Beach regularly, said the proposed changes were a "bit of a shame”.

“They are making it more and more difficult for people with dogs to take them off the lead in places.”

However, she welcomed the idea of leashed dogs being allowed back in the city centre.

“It's about time,” she said.