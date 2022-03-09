Waitara businesses buoyed by impact of traffic detour through town

The main street of Waitara has been a busy place of late, with a detour through the town due to roadworks.

While some Taranaki businesses are feeling the pinch from Covid's spread, a traffic detour is keeping the tills ringing in some Waitara stores, especially those selling pies and petrol.

Since January, light vehicles have been required to detour off State Highway 3 at the bottom of Big Jim’s Hill due to storm water infrastructure work under way from that point to near the Princess St intersection.

The detour, which is now 24/7 and adds about six to ten minutes to a car trip, is expected to stay in place until June.

The detour coincides with the ongoing spread of Covid-19 in the community, which has seen a downturn in business in the New Plymouth CBD, as increased numbers of people, including from big employers like the New Plymouth District Council, work from home.

Pete Ouk, of Town and Country Food, says trade is up by about 20 per cent thanks to the business associated with detoured traffic.

Since the detour began, northbound traffic had steadily crawled down the main drag throughout the day, and it is not uncommon to struggle to get a park near your chosen stop at peak times.

On Tuesday, Pete Ouk, of Town and Country Food, was manning the counter as customers got their bakery fix in the form of pies, chips or slices from the well-stocked cabinets.

Ouk calculated that business was up 20 per cent when compared with normal trade thanks to the increased town traffic.

“The road is quite busy.”

It was the same at Waitara BP petrol station, where staff said business had been “pretty steady anyway” but the detour had resulted in a slight improvement.

Across the road at the Bin Inn, which is a destination store in the region attracting out of towners on a regular basis, owner Paul Gundesen said the extra custom coming through the door was a welcome boost.

Waitara Bin Inn owner Paul Gundesen, pictured here in 2019, says the detour has brought new customers into the store.

He said this included people who had never visited the shop before, which was pleasing.

While the town’s pharmacy, supermarket and doctor’s surgery were generally busy most days regardless, for Roz Liddell, who owns Waitara Floral Studio & Gifts, there had been “ups and downs and roundabouts” in terms of the state of her venture.

Liddell has run the business for 12 years, with half of that spent in her main street shop.

“I’ve seen it all.”

She said in a small town like Waitara, people liked to support local businesses, but she also relied on custom from out of town, or from people wanting to mark special occasions, such as birthdays.

Waitara Floral Studio & Gifts owner Roz Liddell says Covid-19 has impacted on her business and she hadn't seen much difference at the till from traffic linked to the detour.

While the foot traffic was down, the amount of cars and trucks on the road thanks to the detour was very noticeable, Liddell said.

“Car parking is a huge issue.”

Liddell said as a small business owner you had to be resilient to ride out the tough times.

This was helped by the support given by other business owners in Waitara, who all looked out for each other.

“You can’t give up, you’ve got to keep positive.

“Waitara is a pretty cool community eh, I never thought I’d be living in Waitara and even having a business, but I’m here.”