Food delivery services in hot demand in New Plymouth

Delivereasy director Nick Foster says the service contracts about 70 drivers in Taranaki. (File Photo)

Eateries and bakeries might be feeling the pinch thanks to more people working from home due to Covid-19, but some people around Taranaki are definitely not going hungry as demand for food delivery services surge.

Delivereasy and Uber Eats are available in New Plymouth to deliver meals from a range of restaurant menus.

With the noticeable downturn in trade in central New Plymouth has come a sizeable increase in orders being delivered to people’s front doors, according to the director of one company operating in the city.

Delivereasy director Nick Foster said its fleet of drivers was busier than ever, with an increase in orders around Taranaki. It was a trend across Aotearoa too, he said.

“The numbers have just continued to grow.”

He said this had been especially noticeable in the last three weeks, once the Omicron variant of Covid-19 began to spread in the community.

Foster said orders were coming from regular clientele but also people new to the food delivery service.

He said Delivereasy drivers were dealing with about 35 per cent more orders in Taranaki when compared to their average workload.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Uber Eats has nine restaurants on its books in New Plymouth. (File Photo)

For example, last Friday alone, about 500 orders were completed.

Foster said about 70 drivers were contracted to work for the company, and each had to return a negative rapid antigen test prior to shifts.

He also said there had been a concerted effort to recruit more drivers by the company to keep up with demand.

Uber Eats has nine New Plymouth restaurants on its books, including Arranged Marriage on the city’s main street.

One staff member from the establishment said there had been a “rapid increase” in both takeaways and the delivery option, with 30 orders heading out the door on Friday and Saturday last week.