No pooch parties in New Plymouth's city centre

Dogs will continue to be banned from New Plymouth’s central business district.

New Plymouth’s central business district has not gone to the dogs.

After a lengthy, and sometimes emotional and tearful debate, the district’s councillors overwhelmingly voted on Tuesday to keep the dogs out of the city.

The rejection came despite almost 80 per cent of public submitters being in favour of letting leashed dogs into the business district when the proposed Dog Control Bylaw went out for consultation.

While there were a number of other changes in the bylaw, including introducing an unleashed dog ban at popular Back Beach, councillors focussed solely on whether owners could bring their pets into town.

The strongest objection arguably came from Amanda Clinton-Gohdes who moved that the recommendation from council staff to allow the dogs in be changed.

A relatively recent new mother, Clinton-Gohdes became emotional when she discussed a dog attack on her child.

She also moved that council staff investigate the establishment of a dedicated dog park in the district.

Clinton-Gohdes immediately found opposition from Stacey Hitchcock.

“We have had overwhelming support to have dogs in the central business district,” she urged.

Hitchcock said the council’s own strategy was to get more people to live in the central business district and a number of those people would naturally be dog owners.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff Councillor Amanda Clinton-Gohdes (file photo).

Councillors Murray Chong and Sam Bennett were also in favour, the former saying he was more fearful of drunks than dogs when he was in the city.

Veteran councillor Gordon Brown took a more reasoned approach, pointing out that the majority of the submitters were dog owners who would naturally support the move.

Brown was also worried about elderly residents being fearful of coming into the central business district if leashed dogs were allowed on the streets.

It was a message that was echoed by mayor Neil Holdom, who admitted to having raised his eyebrows when he saw council staff had recommended a reversal of policy.

“The submissions were dominated by dog owners, so they’ve not indicative of the community view,” he said.

Holdom also stressed that if someone was attacked by a dog in the central business district then elected members would be back around the table changing the bylaw as quickly as they possibly could.

At the end of the debate, Clinton-Gohdes was supported in her amendment by 10 of the 15 elected members, a number of whom attended the meeting via internet.

The ban on unleashed dogs at Back Beach also went through.

This means unleashed pets will be banned from the area adjacent to the beach’s lower car park between 10am and 6pm from Labour weekend to Easter Monday.