Future of Bell Block elderly flats still undecided

The future of a Bell Block section used to house pensioners for almost 40 years remains undecided.

The New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) was due to decide on Tuesday whether to pay the Catholic Church almost $2 million for the Wynyard St section it has leased for just $1 a year.

However, the option was taken off the table at the meeting after Colin Comber, a spokesman for the Catholic Parish of New Plymouth, told councillors that the church’s preferred option was still to make a land swap – Wynyard St for the Powderham St car park opposite its New Plymouth cathedral.

Comber said it was the church’s policy to use an independent valuation to determine the market value of the two sections.

Following that valuation it was happy to complete the land swap and pay the council $250,000 for the inner city section, which he said could still be used for public car parking.

Despite the council’s housing team spending more than a year working on coming up with a recommendation to buy the section, chief executive Craig Stevenson urged the elected members to leave it unresolved for further negotiations to take place.

Meanwhile, the council has agreed to bring forward funding in its 10-year plan to buy the land behind Inglewood’s Joe Gibbs Reserve, alongside the Kurapete Stream, for $800,000.

The East Taranaki Environment Trust has proposed a centre with a viewing house for at least two North Island western brown kiwi, a recovery centre for injured native animals, an education room, a café, and eventually a kiwi hatchery on the site.

It is expected to cost about $10m to build and $1m a year to run.

While the decision to purchase the land was agreed almost unanimously, there was lengthy debate around proposals to boost restrictions around New Plymouth’s Perpetual Investment Fund (PIF).

The PIF was created in 2004 when New Plymouth District Council sold its shares in Powerco for $259 million. Adjusted for inflation that would now be worth $365m, but the fund holds just $346m.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom.

Mayor Neil Holdom has been a staunch advocate of drafting a Local Member’s Bill in Parliament to ensure the PIF’s capital base can only be used in a significant emergency.

He wanted the option taken out for public consultation before a bill was drifted but failed to get the support from elected members.

Instead, the public will be consulted only on ring-fencing the area of the district.

This would protect the fund in case of local body amalgamations.