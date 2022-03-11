Whare to bring 'redemption, healing' to Taranaki Cathedral site

Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka hopes Te Whare Hononga - The House That Binds will be a place that brings redemption and healing to the marred history of the inner city site Taranaki Cathedral sits on.

It's not just the name of the new building going up at the Taranaki Cathedral site that points to its intentions - the architecture does the same.

Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka said his aspirations for Te Whare Hononga – The House That Binds – is that it would become a place that wove people together in peace, and its kete-like walls are a nod to that.

The last wall was put in place this week, and once finished the panels will be filled with a combination of glass, timber, and aluminium so that it looks like weaving.

The construction is one stage of the $16.5 million redevelopment of the site, which includes the earthquake strengthening of St Mary's Cathedral and the renovation of the vicarage.

Te Whare Hononga will house the story of Ngāti Te Whiti, the hapū that holds mana whenua over the land.

The hapū is already working on an exhibition being put together by teams involved with the National Library's He Tohu exhibition, which looks into Te Tiriti o Waitangi, He Whakaputanga (the Declaration of Independence) and Women’s Suffrage Petition.

Project cultural advisor Damon Ritai, of Ngāti Te Whiti, said the exhibition would also help raise awareness of what took place in Taranaki during the land wars.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The last of the kete-like walls of Te Whare Hononga were put in place this week. The facility and vicarage redevelopment are due to be completed by the end of the year.

But it would also focus on the present and what the future will look like too, he said.

Telling its story was a way for the hapū to reconcile what took place and to heal, Ritai said.

“There’s been a lot of intergeneration trauma from what took place but we don’t want our mokopuna to carry that mamae [hurt].”

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Te Whare Hononga will house the story of Ngāti Te Whiti, the hapū that holds mana whenua over the land.

And it’s not just the building’s panelling that will tie the stories of St Mary’s and Ngāti Te Whiti together.

Stone from the cathedral will be carved to fit special spaces in the corners of the foundations of Te Whare Hononga, which was symbolic.

The building is also orientated towards Paritutu, in a nod to the sacred value the hapū and wider Te Atiawa iwi place on the mountain top.

But no matter how much the facility pointed to the binding of people and cultures and stories, it was still just a building, Ritai said.

“For me it's not so much the building, it’s the people. If we can get people coming together at this place, that's the key.

“You can build any type of whare, but if the people aren't bound together under the one kaupapa it’s a waste of time.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Damon Ritai, of Ngāti Te Whiti, says getting people together in Te Whare Hononga under one kaupapa is what will make it a house that binds.

Ruka said the space could also be used for hapū tangi, exhibitions, hui and wānanga.

It will also be a place for schools to learn about history, especially now it was part of the New Zealand curriculum, he said.

Schools already visit and Ruka recalled a time when he asked some students how they felt about what they’d seen and read at the cathedral site.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The walls of Te Whare Hononga peace centre are fixed in place.

“They said ‘it’s terrible’. I thought, that's the right way to feel, but let me tell you about what we're doing to make peace.”

Ruka said bringing people together was an attempt to “redeem and heal the colonial history” of the area.

"It's a privilege to be working in a place where we're doing something about it.”

Ruka said he would be running regular wānanga, or educational sessions, from Te Whare Hononga.

He said teaching tikanga Māori was important for everyone.

“My aspiration is that this place would help Taranaki learn from the Māori world. We desperately need to learn from the Māori world.”

Supplied An artist's impression of what the kete-like panels will look like when filled in.

Te Whare Hononga and the vicarage upgrade are due for completion by the end of the year, Ruka said.

The restored vicarage will house the Sir Paul Reeves Education Centre upstairs and a commercial kitchen and hospitality area on the ground floor.

Ruka said once those were finished there would be another two years of work to strengthen the cathedral before the whole project was complete.