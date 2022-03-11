More bark than bite: The New Plymouth dog bylaw that no-one is enforcing

The unleashed days are coming to an end for dogs using New Plymouth’s Back Beach, but the new rules may not be proactively enforced.

New rules that will soon put an end to unleashed dogs running freely on New Plymouth’s Back Beach may have significantly more bark than bite if the example of two other city beaches is any indication.

By its own admission, the New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) takes a reactive rather than proactive approach to enforcement and that approach has allowed a relative doggy-free-for-all on New Plymouth’s East End and Fitzroy beaches.

Dogs are banned from most of the city beach area between 9am and 6pm during daylight savings, but canines remain a common sight at any time of day.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Dogs are banned from New Plymouth’s East End Beach between 9am and 6pm during daylight savings hours, but not all dog owners pay attention to the rule.

Despite the rules being routinely flouted by dog owners no infringement notices have been handed down on the beaches in the last two years.

However a NPDC spokesman said there had been “some” education about the rules given to owners.

READ MORE:

* Vandals left New Plymouth public reserve looking 'like a herd of cows had gone through it'

* Why you should care about council meetings

* New Plymouth clamps down again on freedom camping, but mayor says district is not unwelcoming



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Some dogs were running well away from their owners at East End Beach in New Plymouth on Thursday.

Council staff told elected members of the reactive policing on Tuesday when they debated changes to the new bylaws which, now passed, come into effect on April 9.

They include mandatory leashing of dogs on parts of Back Beach between Labour weekend and Easter Monday, while dog owners can walk their dogs on East End, Fitzroy and Oakura beaches for an extra hour in the morning over the same period.

Dogs continue to be banned in New Plymouth’s central business district and cemeteries, except for Te Henui.

Glenn McLean/Stuff The dog control rules for East End and Fitzroy beaches are signposted at access points.

However, the lack of enforcement of the existing rules between East End and Fitzroy beaches appears to have allowed rule-breaking to flourish.

On Thursday morning, between 9.30am and 10am, the vast majority of people walking between the two beaches were walking dogs. And the vast majority of dogs were unleashed.

One owner was happy to sit on the benches outside East End Surf Life Saving Club while his dog exercised on the beach.

Dog owners spoken to by Stuff were well aware they were not supposed to have their pets on the beaches but argued it came down to common sense.

With the beach being virtually empty of swimmers, they believed the dogs were not doing any harm.

However, some said they would not take their dogs onto the beach at peak swimming times over the holiday period.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff From April 9 dogs will no longer be able to be walked without a leash at New Plymouth’s Back Beach between Labour weekend and Easter Monday.

Fitzroy Surf Life Saving Club president Todd Velvin said while there were dog owners who continued to have their pets on the beach at peak times, the club had not had any issues with aggressive dogs during the last summer.

At Tuesday’s meeting, councillor Richard Handley said he wanted better signage for dog bylaws right across the district, while Amanda Clinton-Gohdes wanted a more responsive approach from council staff to enforce the bylaws.

Their wishes were repeated by councillor Sam Bennett who believed there needed to be better education put in place around the bylaws.