'This is the reality': rising freight costs see prices shoot up in Taranaki stores

Michael Eagar, the managing director of RJ Eagar, is being forced to push his prices up in store - and he's not alone.

People who window shopped for a couch, fridge or carpet six months ago and decided to seal the deal today could find themselves paying hundreds of dollars more because of rising freight costs.

Michael Eagar, the managing director of Taranaki furnishings business RJ Eagar, said his suppliers had been pushing prices up for about two years, but now the pressure was increasing.

“We're getting price increases now on a weekly basis,” said Eager, who has stores in New Plymouth and Stratford. “It's most unusual, but this is the reality.”

Eager said freight costs were the issue, and suppliers usually up their prices by between 5-7 per cent each time.

LISA BURD/Stuff Eagar said he is getting weekly price increases from suppliers.

One carpet company raised its prices last month, and had already said they were going to do so again in May – something Eagar said usually happened every five years.

This forces him to do the same with the prices of the furniture, bedding, and flooring he has in store.

“Everything's just going up in price,” he said. “And it’s not just us.”

Craig Bates/Stuff Heather Brokenshire, who owns T & H Betta Electrical in South Taranaki, said customers know it's not her company's fault when prices go up. (File photo)

In Hāwera, T & H Betta Electrical owner Heather Brokenshire said “all the companies” she buys from are upping their prices.

“Some have had two [increases] in the last month because of the freight to get it here.”

Brokenshire said the suppliers usually push up between 5-10 per cent at a time, which forces her to raise prices with her store's fridges, washing machines, freezers and other stock.

“It can be $500 on a fridge,” she said. “But we have to.”

However, Brokenshire said she had not had too much pushback from customers.

“They know it's not our fault,” she said. “There's nothing we can do about it.”

And it is not just household items that are going up in price, New Plymouth's Mitchell Cycles owner Blair Cox said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Blair Cox, who owns Mitchell Cycles, is having the same issues as Eagar and Brokenshire. (File photo)

“It’s happening everywhere,” Cox said. “None of us like it but none of us have any choice.”

While he had been watching costs rise for a while, Cox said he had seen some “big price increases” since the beginning of the year.

“Most of it is freight – whether it's domestically or internationally,” he said. “Our biggest selling bike has gone up $150 – it was $600.”

He also had not had any pushback from customers, and thought people were coming to terms with the situation.

“It's just the way it is – it's just the world we're in.”

However, the costs of freight is not affecting all businesses.

Shona Phillips, who owns Off The Cuff Clothing in Hāwera, said she had not had to push prices up at all, and freight costs had not shifted.

This week she had paid $5 for shipping on a box that had 42 items of clothing in it, and another which was “quite heavy” and had 44 items in it, had “absolutely no freight” costs.

Phillips said she will occasionally pay extra freight costs to get certain clothing shipped quickly.

“But I don't put that on my customer.”

Glenn Jeffrey/Stuff “It's not all doom and gloom”, Brett Stokell who owns Guize Men’s and Women’s Clothing said. (File photo)

New Plymouth Guize Men’s and Women’s Clothing owner Brett Stokell said he also hadn't had to push prices up.

“We haven't had any price increases with freight,” he said. “We're pretty lucky – we're a bit isolated in that.

"It's not all doom and gloom."