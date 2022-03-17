Police calling for witnesses after woman dies following crash in New Plymouth

The crash happened at the Hori St, Upjohn St, Brooklands Rd roundabout on Wednesday, March 2, around 1pm.

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Vogeltown earlier in March, after a woman who was knocked off her scooter later died of her injuries.

Emergency services were called to the Hori and Upjohn streets roundabout on Wednesday, March 2, about 1pm.

It involved a blue ute and a white moped scooter, and the woman riding the scooter was knocked to the ground.

She later died of her injuries.

READ MORE:

* Three injured in two-vehicle crash in Waitara

* Person flown to hospital after rural Taranaki crash



Multiple people stopped to help the female at the time, however police did not establish anybody who was a witness.

They are now asking those people, and anyone who saw anything, to come forward.

The ute was travelling down Upjohn St, straight through onto Hori St, and police believe the scooter was coming from the city side of Brooklands Rd heading south through the roundabout.

Those with information are asked to contact New Plymouth Police quoting File number 220302/4548. The officer in charge of the case is Constable Stephen Scott.

Alternatively, witnesses can anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.