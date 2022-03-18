Loud bang alerted family to fire that destroyed their New Plymouth home

Fire crews were called to a house fire on York Cr, Westown, around 10.15pm on Thursday.

A New Plymouth family had a “lucky escape” after hearing a bang and finding a fire that quickly engulfed the top storey of their home.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews made their way to York Cr, Westown, around 10:15pm on Thursday after receiving multiple calls about a house fire, New Plymouth Senior Station officer Jason Crowe said.

Crowe said a family of four were in the two-storey home at the time the fire started, and one person was sleeping.

“The occupants heard a bang and went to have a look, and at the same time the smoke alarms sounded,” he said.

“They found a fire developing in one of the rooms of the house."

The family rushed to wake their sleeping relative, before dashing outside.

Jane Matthews/Stuff A fire investigator was at the scene on Friday morning.

“The fire travelled extremely fast,” Crowe said. “We arrived to find the top floor of the property engulfed in flames.”

It took two fire crews and a support unit about 15 minutes to extinguish the fire, and stop it spreading to nearby homes.

They stayed on site dampening down the blaze for a further four hours.

The top floor of the home had extensive fire and smoke damage.

“It was a lucky escape for the family,” Crowe said.

Crowe did not know what caused the blaze, but a fire investigator was at the scene on Friday morning.

He reminded people that if they find a fire in their home, and if they can do so safely, they should close doors behind them as they leave.

It was also a timely reminder for people to ensure they had working smoke alarms, Crowe said.