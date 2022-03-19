Taranaki Māori leaders excited at prospects of 'overdue' Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum

Wharehoka Wano says the Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum is long overdue. (file photo)

Iwi leader Wharehoka Wano believes March 17 should be etched in the minds of all students in Aotearoa.

Not because it was the day the Government released its “overdue” Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum, but for what happened on that day in 1860, when the first shots of the Taranaki Wars were fired.

“The fact that most New Zealanders don't know the significance of this day is a travesty and [the reason] why New Zealand and Māori history is so important.”

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that from next year every student in years one to 10 would learn about New Zealand’s history.

The announcement coincided with 162 years since shots were fired at Te Kohia Pa, in Waitara, sparking two decades of warfare.

Wano, who is the chief executive of Te Kāhui o Taranaki Iwi, said the new curriculum was overdue.

“Every student should have a sound knowledge of NZ history particularly their own localised histories and stories, that is Māori history.”

For those in Taranaki, understanding tribal stories and the tangata whenua stories would enrich your understanding of the region, Wano said.

“Our relationship to the maunga, to the sea, to the rivers and the land and of course to the iwi, the people, we have much to share.”

The new curriculum, which Ardern said was the project she was "proudest" of, will ensure every child learns about topics of national importance, including the land wars, as well as topics with special connections to the students.

Every school will be expected to teach about Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the ongoing development of New Zealand’s national identity through immigration, and colonialism in the Pacific, including New Zealand’s role in colonisation through control of nations such as Sāmoa.

The new curriculum requires schools teach history from hapū and iwi in their regions, as well as investigating the stories of other cultures which have shaped local communities.

There is also a major focus on teaching about students’ own cultures, homes, and the land they live on.

Rawiri Doorbar, left, said it was time to lift the covers of New Zealand's history.

Rawiri Doorbar, of Otaraua hapū, agreed the curriculum was long overdue, but particular care was needed when telling the stories.

“There’s a quote that goes ‘until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter’.

“It’s lifting the covers of New Zealand history in a productive way.”

Doorbar said it was important not to teach a “whitewashed history” like most generations had experienced so far.

“I just can’t wait for our local hapū our local whānau to be able to share our histories with our schools, any move forward is positive.”

Jay Ruka is excited about the opportunities to teach Taranaki history in Te Whare Hononga, a new centre being built at the Taranaki Cathedral site.

Taranaki Cathedral Dean Jay Ruka said the new curriculum was a great education moment for the next generation of Taranaki.

Ruka is currently overseeing the construction of Te Whare Hononga at the cathedral site, which will house the story of Ngāti Te Whiti, the hapū that holds mana whenua over the cathedral land.

“The curriculum means it’s a place these ages can come and have stories purposely told for that age group.

“It’s purpose built to help education. I’m really excited, actually, giddy.”

Ruka said schools from all over New Zealand came to the cathedral to learn about the colonial history and Te Whare Hononga completed the picture.

The Taranaki Land Wars will be included in Aotearoa New Zealand histories curriculum from next year. Pictured is Parihaka in 1881, prior to the invasion by armed constabulary troops. (Archival image)

Two other prominent Taranaki sites – Parihaka, where troops invaded and confiscated Māori land, and Te Kohia Pa, - are also set to get visitor centres.

Ruka said with those two developments, and Te Whare Hononga planning to open next year, the timing of the curriculum change had come together at the right time.

“If you step back and go hang on, wow all of these things have emerged at the same time, it’s the season and timing for Taranaki to get a proper education and understanding of our history.

“You’ve got to be able to educate yourself to then go ‘how do we make it better’.”