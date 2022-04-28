Question time: Tropical Treasures - a taste of the tropics in Taranaki

Sharolyn Croton from Tropical Treasures, a subtropical garden centre on Carrington Road on the outskirts of New Plymouth, answers our 10 questions about her business.

A garden centre on the outskirts of New Plymouth has become Taranaki’s go-to for all things tropical. Stephanie Ockhuysen talks to Sharolyn Croton from Tropical Treasures about her love for the tropics.

Tell us a little about yourselves?

Lover of the outdoors, it was our surfing adventures overseas that got me interested in the tropical plants, now you’ll find me in the garden more often than the ocean, something I never thought would be true.

Tell us about Tropical Treasures and how it got started?

Again my love of plants has always been evident and all could see my passion, and it seems it is infectious as many have supported us in our journey with the nursery, and we have helped hundreds create the tropics at their place. People loved what we were doing and wanted our help, so we let it mould us into what we offer today.

What did you do before Tropical Treasures?

I helped my husband with his business Coastline Plastering Taranaki, I worked on site with him mixing his mud, I've always been a bit of a tomboy really, I enjoyed it though. Before that we lived in Australia and before going there I worked for NZ Post as a postie for over nine years, so always outdoors as well as a lot of surfing.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Her number one tip for people is to ask for help. Too often she sees people planting in the wrong places.

Where did your love of tropical gardens start?

We seem to have planted palms right from our first property, but definitely after living in Australia and visiting other tropical islands during our surfing adventures.

What is your top gardening tip for those wanting to start?

Always ask for advice as far too often I see palms planted in totally the wrong place ie too close to the fence or house, it's better to do it right the first time.

What is your favourite plant?

That depends on which day you ask me this question, it’s far too hard to narrow down to just one.

What is the biggest perk of your job?

The joy it brings others.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Croton said her love of the outdoors and travels around Australia and tropical islands led to her love of tropical gardening.

What is the biggest challenge of your job?

Saying no, I often take on too much, we don't often have a day off as I commit to too many things as I don't like letting people down.

What is your favourite garden in Taranaki?

Parts of Pukekura Park are really special, we have over the years spent a lot of time walking through there, but otherwise I'd have to say Tropical Treasures of course!

Where is your favourite place to eat in Taranaki?

I’m a bit of a foodie so anywhere with great food! I enjoy Thai food, but we don't get out much these days.