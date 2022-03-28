Section of state highway fully open to motorists after slip

A slip closed a section of SH3 near the Awakino Tunnel on Sunday. (File photo)

A section of state highway impacted by a major slip has now fully reopened to traffic.

Both lanes of a section of State Highway 3, between Awakino and Mahoenui, near the Awakino Tunnel Bypass, were blocked on Sunday morning, after a slip sent tons of rock onto the road.

Contractors worked to clear the rocks, which left one lane open to traffic by late afternoon. By Sunday night, both lanes were open.

Waka Kotahi advised motorists heading through the area to remain cautious.