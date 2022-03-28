Bulk liquid trade at Port Taranaki takes a hit, as revenue dips

Trade volumes at Port Taranaki wane between July and December last year, thanks to lower volumes of methanol and crude. (File Photo)

Trade and income at Port Taranaki dipped in the second half of 2021, but its latest dividend has remained the same.

However, the picture for forecast trade in the coming six months looked somewhat bleak, with projections it could register its lowest freight tonnage in almost a decade.

Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) is the sole owner of Port Taranaki Ltd and the company’s half-yearly report to the end of December 2021 was tabled at Monday’s executive, audit and risk committee meeting.

Total trade was down eight per cent when compared with the same time the previous year, to 2.47 million freight tonnes.

This was influenced by a 14 per cent drop in bulk liquid trade, to 224,000 tonnes, due to reduced methanol and crude volumes.

The report said the annual trade to the end of June this year was projected to sit below five million freight tonnes, which had not happened since 2013.

This was attributed to continued disruptions caused by Covid-19 and uncertainty in terms of the logging industry and price pressures.

The report said revenue at the port had suffered. The total amount netted was $25.39m, about $450,000 less when compared with the previous year.

The unaudited after-tax profitwas calculated to be $5.08m, seven per cent lower than the year before.

The cost of doing business at the port was on the way up, with $18.45m spent in the first half of the 2022 financial year.

In the previous year, this figure was $17.76m. The increase was put down to higher repair and maintenance costs.

It was not all bad news, as non-bulk liquid trades performed “strongly”.

The report outlined how its dividend of $4m, which was paid out in October 2021, would match the amount delivered this month.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Repairs to the West Stand at Yarrow Stadium in New Plymouth is the focus of remediation work this year. (File Photo)

Meanwhile, the Taranaki Stadium Trust tabled its six-monthly report to the end of December 2021.

The trust, which is a Taranaki Regional Council-controlled organisation, is responsible for oversight of the $50 million Yarrow Stadium remediation project due to both stands being assessed as earthquake-prone.

For 2022, the trust’s focus remains on getting the stadium open again and operating with the repaired West Stand, along with new lights and a new main field.

To date about $19m had been spent.

The remediation of the East Stand was scheduled for completion in 2024.

In its statement of intent, also seen by the committee, the trust said it expected an increase in costs and supply delays of building and construction materials due to Covid-19, but had taken steps to minimise the impact.