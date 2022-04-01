Tui Ora's Waitara clinic to offer virtual consultations

Tui Ora is hoping to reach the northern most parts of Taranaki by offering virtual consultations.

Tui Ora has received a $100,000 grant from the Ministry of Health and will offer virtual consultations from its Waitara practice starting Monday.

The Taranaki health provider has refurbished its Domett St clinic in Waitara, and has installed digital technology with telelink capabilities, which allows whānau to take part in virtual consultations when they are unable to meet in person, or prefer to meet virtually.

Clinical director and general practioner Dr Bernard Leuthart said the new facility has been more than a year in the making.

“I’m really looking forward to being able to welcome in whānau from Waitara, Urenui, and even places slightly further afield such as Mōkau,” he said.

“We’re hoping to duplicate as much as possible the services we offer at our Maratahu St site in New Plymouth, and would like to be able to have nurses based here four days a week.”

There is a shortage of GPs in Taranaki with very few practices taking new patients. And waiting for a routine appointment can sometimes take between three and four weeks.

Add in Omicron and GPs in the region are struggling to meet demand.

Leuthart said Tui Ora’s new initiative will be able to offer nursing clinics face-to-face, as well as facilitation of doctor consultations via telelink, especially on days that there isn’t a doctor on site.

Several of Tui Ora’s current services will be able to extend their capacity and operate out of the new site, including Taranaki Stop Smoking Service, Mama Pepe Hauora, and Tiaki Ūkaipō Breastfeeding Service for new mothers.

Leuthart said they would initially run GP clinics out of the site on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the ability to extend this as staffing levels allow.

General manager Whānau Ora, Tam Ruakere said it was excellent to have an enhanced whare where whānau have more options to engage.

‘’The pandemic has presented a range of challenges in our ability to connect with the community, so this is a great opportunity to reach out virtually and deliver our services in a beautiful refreshed space for whānau to visit.”

The new site is based at 14 Domett St, Waitara and will reopen to whānau on Monday, April 4.