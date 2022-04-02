One airlifted to hospital after South Taranaki crash

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter was called to the crash on South Rd, or SH3, Mokokia, around 4pm on Saturday. (File photo)

A person has been flown to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 3, south of Hāwera.

Emergency services were called to South Rd, also known as SH3, Mokoia, around 4pm on Saturday.

A police media spokeswoman said it was reported a car had gone off the road.

She said it appeared Fire and Emergency New Zealand had to help the occupants from the vehicle.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one person had been flown to hospital by the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter.

However, the spokeswoman said she could not confirm the status of the person, or which hospital they were being flown to.

She did not give any information on the other occupants of the vehicle.