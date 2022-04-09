Gay pride festival takes centre stage in downtown New Plymouth
There were plenty of rainbows but not a cloud in sight in New Plymouth on Saturday, as the sun shone down on a new festival designed to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.
OUTfest began on April 8 and ends on Sunday with a breakfast brunch and drag show.
As part of the festival timetable, a family-friendly event was held at Huatoki Plaza in New Plymouth on Saturday, attracting about 100 people, a multitude of rainbow flags and a fair amount of glamour too by way of its entertainers, dubbed as, quite aptly, “glambassadors”.
New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett officially opened Saturday’s celebration, alongside advocate Colleen White.
READ MORE:
* Omicron sees Womad NZ cancelled for second year in a row
* How teachers are making classrooms safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ students
* 'Beautiful' Māori New Year celebrations at biggest Parihaka Puanga event yet
The festival was organised by the Out and Proud Taranaki Charitable Trust, which works towards the promotion and provision of LGBTQIA+ support and events.
Bennett said the occasion was special. .
White, who described herself as a post-operative transsexual, said life had not always been easy for her growing up and in adulthood, where she faced ongoing discrimination, including at work.
But as she headed into her 60th year, she said being able to share her experience from the stage on Saturday with the audience provided her with a chance to reach the younger generation.
Her message to everyone was “kia kaha” because despite all the trials and tribulations she faced, White never wavered about knowing who she was.
“I've always been myself, nothing's ever stopped me."