Gay pride festival takes centre stage in downtown New Plymouth

There were plenty of rainbows but not a cloud in sight in New Plymouth on Saturday, as the sun shone down on a new festival designed to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community.

OUTfest began on April 8 and ends on Sunday with a breakfast brunch and drag show.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Chrissy Watson, Hezikaha Sutcliffe, Jessie Sutcliffe and Alaaric Sutcliffe.

As part of the festival timetable, a family-friendly event was held at Huatoki Plaza in New Plymouth on Saturday, attracting about 100 people, a multitude of rainbow flags and a fair amount of glamour too by way of its entertainers, dubbed as, quite aptly, “glambassadors”.

New Plymouth MP Glen Bennett officially opened Saturday’s celebration, alongside advocate Colleen White.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Selfies a regular sight during the OUTfest event at New Plymouth's Huatoki Plaza. Here entertainer Amanduh La poses with a couple of fans.

The festival was organised by the Out and Proud Taranaki Charitable Trust, which works towards the promotion and provision of LGBTQIA+ support and events.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The Pride festival was held on Saturday at Huatoki Plaza in New Plymouth.

Bennett said the occasion was special. .

White, who described herself as a post-operative transsexual, said life had not always been easy for her growing up and in adulthood, where she faced ongoing discrimination, including at work.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Colleen White shared her story with the crowd prior to Saturday's family friendly gay pride event getting underway.

But as she headed into her 60th year, she said being able to share her experience from the stage on Saturday with the audience provided her with a chance to reach the younger generation.

Her message to everyone was “kia kaha” because despite all the trials and tribulations she faced, White never wavered about knowing who she was.

“I've always been myself, nothing's ever stopped me."