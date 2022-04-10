527 new Covid cases in Taranaki over weekend, one patient in ICU

The seven-day rolling average of Covid-19 case numbers in Taranaki has fallen for the twelfth consecutive day.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) announced 527 new cases over the weekend: 312 on Saturday and 215 on Sunday.

It also reported 11 people in hospital on Saturday, one of whom was in intensive care. But this had fallen to eight on Sunday, including the intensive care case.

“While many parts of the country have passed an initial peak for this outbreak – it’s important to remember that we are more likely to see a range of peaks following an initial high rather than a simple rise and fall in case numbers,” TDHB said in its Facebook post announcing Sunday's figures.

READ MORE:

* Nearly 1000 Taranaki Covid cases over the weekend, with drive-thru vaccination clinic a success in Waitara

* Business as usual at Taranaki hospitals during alert level 2

* EDITORIAL: A level of self sufficiency is the new normal



The total number of active cases in the region is 2592.

On Sunday, 6718 new cases were reported across New Zealand, along with 12 deaths with Covid.