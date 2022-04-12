Model railway club to showcase its handiwork to public

New Plymouth Model Railway Club member Bob Schumacher is passionate about his train hobby.

Don’t be fooled by the meticulously kept miniature trains and tracks – being part of a small club dedicated to model railways really has only one purpose.

“We just play trains,” Bob Schumacher, secretary/treasurer of the New Plymouth Model Railway Club, said.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Bob Schumacher is a train enthusiast and, at 64, one of the younger club members.

Schumacher has been a member of the club for seven years and, nearing 65, he is one of its youngest.

The group members meet on Mondays to talk shop, and they all take responsibility for the maintenance of the model railway, which is permanently set up in the Paraite Rd clubhouse.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff A lovingly created model railway will be on show on Easter Monday in New Plymouth.

The small-scale railway, which takes up most of the interior of the building, heavily references Taranaki place names and scenery.

It doesn’t take long to appreciate the amount of time and care it would have taken to put together the intricate models.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff The chance for people to come and have a look at what they do will hopefully raise the profile of the club.

For Schumacher, being part of the club is a bit of a nostalgia trip, taking him back to his childhood.

“I grew up besides the track in Midhirst.”

On Easter Monday, April 18, the club will host an open afternoon from 1-4pm, to give people a chance to see the model railway in action.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff An Easter treat for train lovers will be available on April 18, when the New Plymouth Model Railway Club opens its door to the public.

The cost for entry is $5 for a family or $2 for adults, and is cash-only. Signage to the clubhouse will be in place from Henwood Rd and parking is available on site.

Face masks will be required, Schumacher said.

The chance for people to come and have a look at what they do will hopefully raise the profile of the club, he said.

“We may even pick up a member or two.”