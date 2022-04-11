Council officers change tack to back $4.79m spend to strengthen car park

Debate on the costs and merit of strengthening the earthquake-prone Downtown car park will continue at Tuesday's meeting of NPDC’s finance, audit and risk committee. (File Photo)

A change of heart has seen New Plymouth District Council officers recommend a $4.79 million repair of the city centre's earthquake-prone multi-storey Downtown car park, despite previously raising red flags about the move.

The change came in the wake of a New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) strategy and operations committee meeting last month.

The 268-space car park on Powderham St was closed in December 2020 when NPDC deemed the building earthquake prone after a seismic assessment showed it had a low national building standard rating.

Council officers initially backed spending $2m on essential safety work to re-open the car park, with the view it would operate for 15 years before being possibly demolished.

But after heated debate at the March 15 meeting, the majority of the committee voted for the $4.79m spend, which would bring the car park's seismic rating up to 34 per cent of the New Building Standard.

The committee also wanted the work fast tracked.

The loudest champion of the move was mayor Neil Holdom.

“My view is that we should do it once and do it right,” he said at the time.

In a supplementary report to the Tuesday, April 12, meeting of NPDC's finance, audit and risk committee, officers have revised their stance, albeit with strings attached to keep the budget in check.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom wants to invest millions in strengthening the Downtown car park and getting it open again. (File photo)

The first phase of the work, which had a “high level” timeframe from May this year to October 2023, could go ahead without further council authorisation with a budget of $2.060 million. This would include the installation of vehicle barriers and a new lift.

If costs went beyond this, further council approval would be required.

Phase two, which includes putting in place steel ramp supports, would have a similar caveat. Should costs for this work exceed $2.980m, council would need to give further authorisation.

Cost over-runs was one of the key reasons council officers had previously preferred the $2m spend.

The supplementary report said this approach presented a lower project risk to NPDC, as the complexity of the phase two work “incorporates unknown risks to foundations and high potential for time and price escalation”.

However, the new information also highlighted how if the cost of the demolition of the building, currently priced at $2.5m, was taken into account, the car park would have to operate for about 18 years before it turned a profit, otherwise NPDC could face a loss of about $511,000.

A final decision on the Downtown car park will be made at a full council meeting.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Centre City Shopping Centre in New Plymouth has been sold to Prime Property Group. Pictured left is Richard Tait, operations manager for Prime Property Group, and Sarah Marrs, marketing manager for Centre City.

One thing some elected members have previously asked for information about is the future of the Centre City shopping mall, which underwent its own voluntary seismic assessment, raising speculation about its future.

However, after being recently sold to Primeproperty Group, the new owner has announced intentions to “re-energise” the centre, which included talks about making its car park available for use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.