Two-car crash at highway intersection in central Taranaki

An ambulance crew was sent to a crash involving two cars in Midhirst on Sunday afternoon. (File Photo)

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash near Stratford on Sunday afternoon, which left two people injured.

The crash was reported about 2.30pm at the intersection of State Highway 3/Mountain Rd and Beaconsfield Rd in Midhirst.

A police media spokesperson confirmed two cars were involved, but the road was not blocked.

Fire and ambulance crews were also sent to assist. A St John ambulance media spokesperson said two people were taken to Hāwera hospital for further treatment.

One patient suffered moderate injuries, and other minor injuries.