Search underway for elderly man missing from Mōkau

Eric Pratt has not been seen since he left his Mōkau home on Sunday morning.

Multiple search and rescue teams are scanning the Mōkau area for an elderly man who has not been seen since Sunday.

On Monday, police put a call out, appealing for any information to try to find Eric Pratt, who is in his 80s.

The Mōkau man left his home on Sunday morning and has not been seen since.

Pratt is of a slim build with grey hair, and was last seen wearing dark blue overalls, a grey shirt and brown cap.

A police media spokeswoman said officers understand Pratt knows the area “very well”, and the search is being conducted by nine teams in various places around the town, which sits an hour’s drive north of New Plymouth.

“Police and his family are concerned for his welfare and would like to see him return home,” a statement said.

“If anyone has seen a man of this description while travelling in the Mōkau area or has information that can help police locate Mr Pratt, please contact police on 111 and quote event number P050201893.”