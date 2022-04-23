More public houses set to pop up in Taranaki, but where will they be built?

Eighty public housing homes are in the “planning feasibility and construction phase” in Taranaki. (File photo)

More than 120 public houses are in the pipeline for Taranaki, but it has yet to be revealed where the majority will go.

The plans were “welcomed” by a trust that works to accommodate and care for those in need, as in the last four years the number of people on the public housing register in the region has climbed from around 100 to more than 700.

But in that same period, just nine public houses have been built.

Next month construction will begin on a 45-unit complex, which is the biggest public housing development seen in Taranaki three decades.

READ MORE:

* Three-storey public housing complex being built in central New Plymouth

* 'Best off' status doesn't solve Taranaki's public housing crisis

* 10 bungalows set to make way for 18 homes in Westown, New Plymouth



A further 80 homes are in the “planning feasibility and construction phase”, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities regional manager for Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatū, Graeme Broderick said.

However, Broderick would not reveal where they would be built.

“As any opportunities progress we will be sure to update the community on this,” Broderick said in a statement, sent by the Kāinga Ora media team.

“Any other opportunities are too early to discuss, and are not confirmed.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff In the last four years, the public housing register in Taranaki has climbed from about 100 to more than 700. (File photo)

Michelle Ramage, the general manager of emergency housing organisation Roderique Hope Trust, said she also had “no idea” where the new public houses are going.

However, she welcomed the fact they would be built.

“The need is higher than it's ever been,” Ramage said.

The trust works to temporarily accommodate whānau in need, with social work support, in one of its seven transitional homes in the New Plymouth and South Taranaki districts.

While their organisation works separately to Kāinga Ora, “we would welcome more public homes”, Ramage said.

“We have a huge shortage of public housing – any new stock that's brought in is only a good thing. We’ve got to build.”

Latest figures from Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, show there were 764 people in Taranaki on the public housing register in February.

There were also 117 people on the transfer register.

This is a jump from four years ago, in March 2018, when there were 111 people on the housing register in Taranaki.

There are 1258 public homes and 28 transitional houses in the region, and early last year the Government said it would build around 200 more by 2024.

Five public homes on New Plymouth's Wrantage St are nearing completion, with another 13 planned.

Soho Group Construction will soon start on a 45-unit public housing complex on the corner of Leach and Cameron streets, New Plymouth. This is an artist’s impression of the final product.

And the three-storey complex being built by Soho Group Limited, on the corner of Leach and Cameron streets, opposite Pak n’ Save New Plymouth, is expected to be completed by the middle of next year.

The two-block complex will be made up of 23 two-bedroom units, and 22 one-bedroom units.

Last week, development manager Brad Davis said his company chose to develop in Taranaki after looking at statistics and identifying it as a region “where building is needed, where is it is being neglected”.

Broderick, the Kāinga Ora regional manager for Taranaki, said the development in central New Plymouth was the biggest the region had seen in more than 30 years “due to previously low public housing need”.

But, that had increased, he said.

“Across Taranaki, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities is delivering more homes at scale and pace to help meet the urgent need in our communities.”