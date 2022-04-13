Former Black Stick visits Taranaki for two-day teaching course

Former Black Stick Shane Mcleod has taken up a temporary teaching post in New Plymouth to share his hockey knowledge with young athletes.

Mcleod is on a national tour with the Coach For Life Foundation, visiting schools to train upcoming hockey coaches.

He arrived at New Plymouth Boys High School on Wednesday to lead a two-day development course focusing on how athletes develop between the ages of 12 and 18.

“Today and tomorrow is a bit of celebrating those coaches that are working, and also trying to give them some tools,” he said.

After playing for the Black Sticks, Mcleod moved into coaching and later took the New Zealand men’s team to the Olympics.

He then moved on to coach the Belgian men’s team, who had never passed the quarter-finals, and took them to silver at the Rio Olympics, gold at the European World Cup and gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

He is now travelling with the foundation, passing on his knowledge, and after New Plymouth will be travelling to Invercargill and Dunedin to finish the tour.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff McLoed is helping to encourage players to move into coaching.

“We want to encourage putting the athlete at the centre of all coaching and to think about what the athlete needs,” he said.

“For players to want to continue to play the sport, you need to have those supportive role models as a coach.”

Leadership executive of the foundation, Andrew Gaze, said the main goal is to encourage young sporting athletes to remain in sport.

He said players tend to drop out once they leave high school, either to get jobs or go to university.

“We believe that if we can enhance the quality of coaching, youth will be more inspired and have a greater sporting experience.”

Sport could also help with mental health and obesity, he said.

“Being involved in sport is a tool to develop skills and enable you to deal with some of those issues.”