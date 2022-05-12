Question Time - The florist who's blooming after opening in a pandemic

Kelly Laurence owner of The Flower Cart in New Plymouth started her business in a little cart in Escape Coffee and is now a major player in Taranaki’s wedding industry.

The Flower Cart opened in New Plymouth six weeks before the first lockdown in 2020. Stephanie Ockhuysen talks to owner Kelly Laurence about how she has evolved her business during a global pandemic.

Tell us a little about yourself?

I’m a Taranaki local who returned to New Plymouth in early 2019 after living in Brisbane for a number of years.

There is just something about Mt Taranaki to make you feel at home.

I’m mum to two mostly well-behaved, but rather spoiled Maltese shih tzus, Ollie and Fifi, and I’ve recently discovered Yin Yoga.

What is The Flower Cart and how did it start?

I started a little retail outlet from a cute little cart located in the Escape Coffee building six weeks before the first lockdown. Not the greatest of timing, but I’ve managed to pivot and evolve over the last two years and more recently have been focused on the summer wedding season.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Laurence says her favourite flower is an Astilbe.

What did you do before The Flower Cart?

I owned The Bella Bloom Co in Brisbane for nine years, specialising in wedding design. I had an opportunity to study floristry in Brisbane and was fortunate to attend some incredible workshops in Sydney, Phuket and Santorini to hone my craft.

What is your favourite flower?

People might be surprised when I say ‘’Astilbe’’. It has the most delicate feathery shape and even just using a few stems can elevate the overall look of a bridal bouquet.

I was delighted to see some growing at Tūpare and Emerden Flower Farm had some last season.

What is the biggest perk of your job?

The autonomy to do my creative thing and the reward in seeing how flowers can make someone’s day.

What is the biggest challenge of your job?

Working with a fresh product and minimising waste, oh and time management!

Where is your favourite place in Taranaki?

At the moment, I’m really enjoying a Sunday morning coffee with my partner sitting at the Waiwhakaiho river mouth where The Shaker Tin coffee caravan parks. Such a cool little spot and I can highly recommend.

What do you like about running a business in Taranaki?

I won’t lie, it’s been a tough couple of years. I’ve had a lot of support from the local community, Venture Taranaki, the Chamber of Commerce and Taranaki weddings. There are some very creative wedding industry vendors based in the region, and they’ve been incredibly supportive.

What is your advice to someone wanting to go self-employed?

I’d say give it a go! Don’t be afraid to say ‘yes’ and also don’t be afraid to say ‘no’. Have a business plan but be flexible.

I’ve had to take on some part-time work to follow my passion, and it’s been hectic to balance everything but looking back it’s been so worth it.

Where is your favourite place to eat in Taranaki?

So many great places! Liardet Street Projects is a good one!