Move to orange: One of NZ's busiest buffets able to open after longest closure to date

Marbles Buffet, which is one of the busiest restaurants of its type in New Zealand, will finally be able to open its doors – and owner Peter Tennent was “buzzing".

The phones at one of the busiest buffets in the country would not stop ringing on Wednesday after the Government announced the nationwide move to the orange traffic light setting.

Marbles Buffet customers were trying to book a table at the restaurant, which sits in New Plymouth’s Devon Hotel, for the first time in three months and make the most of the endless food on offer.

The red traffic light setting saw the buffet close for the longest time in its history, but on Wednesday, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins announced the country would shift settings at 11.59pm.

From 11.59pm Wednesday, all of NZ will move to the orange traffic light setting. Limits on gatherings will be removed entirely, including at events, concerts and at hospitality venues.

His decision came as there was on average 100 fewer people in hospital than when the Government last reviewed its Covid-19 settings, and deaths were also trending down.

“We are coming off the peak and are now well on the other side of it,” Hipkins said.

At orange, all gathering restrictions are removed. Mask requirements remain, apart from at schools where they are encouraged but no longer required.

Following the removal of vaccine pass and QR code requirements at all levels of the Covid-19 traffic light system, the main difference between the orange and red settings is the indoor gathering limit.

And it was that shift, from being allowed only 200 people indoors to no restrictions, that meant Marbles Buffet could open, owner Peter Tennent said.

About 100,000 people dine there every year, but for the last three months only hotel guests could eat in the restaurant, and there was no buffet.

But, from Friday night, the public will be welcomed back, seven days a week.

“Everyone is buzzing,” Tennent said. “The phone's been going since the announcement – literally phone call, to phone call, to phone call.

“We're excited on all levels,” Tennent said. “It’s what we’re known for.”

Another area of the hospitality industry that has been deeply affected by the regular shifts in traffic light settings, and Covid-19 alert levels before that, is bars offering nightlife.

Restrictions under the red traffic light setting meant dance floors were not allowed, and table service was required, but this will change under orange.

The restrictions mostly affected New Plymouth businesses, and the city's bar owners were already locking in bands and DJs for the weekend.

David Stones was "really relieved" to hear the country was moving to the orange traffic light setting at 11.59pm on Wednesday.

“The D floor is open,” David Stones, who owns three New Plymouth venues offering nightlife, said. “We will probably have some live music on Thursday, just to celebrate.”

Stones, who owns The Good Home, Rooftop Bar and Restaurant, and Icon’s Sports Bar and Cafe, said the move to orange was needed to help hospitality “survive”.

“I’m actually really relieved. People can start enjoying hospitality at its best.”

Peggy Gordon's Celtic Bar manager Sharyn Smith agreed.

“It's absolutely fantastic news,” Smith said. “It's been very difficult.”

She was already in the process of confirming a live band for Saturday night, and hoped people would start coming back in to enjoy the music in the weeks, and months that followed.

“It should be good.”

Mark Louis, who co-own Our Place, is celebrating finally opening his bar's doors to the public again.

Our Place co-owner Mark Louis was also already planning to open his doors to the public for a few hours after midnight on Friday , and on Saturday evening until midnight – due to Easter restrictions.

It was an exciting time as Louis “couldn't actually” remember the last time his bar opened, other than for private functions.

“It’s been ages,” he said.

Louis had been “hoping for” orange for a while, and said it was not so much treading water to survive, but “keeping the wolves at bay”.

But, he was now hoping people would want to get out, and support bars like his.

“Please, go out this weekend, and every weekend for the next year at least.”