Taranaki construction strong despite material shortages

ASB bank's recently released regional economic scoreboard showed Taranaki recorded a 140% annual uplift in construction in the three months ending December 2021 when compared with the three months ending December 2020.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said a significant jump in non-residential building consents had been a winner for the region in the fourth quarter of the year.

“Taranaki recorded an incredible five-fold increase in non-residential building consents, which has seen the region soaring above the national average for Q4.”

Tuffley said while retail spending and consumer confidence remained low in Taranaki, the region was also expected to benefit from bumper milk prices.

The number of building consents lodged in New Plymouth during March this year was 142.

This was down from the 171 new consents granted in March 2021, but up from the 102 granted in that month in 2020.

Signature Homes Taranaki managing director Geoff Mockett said they were still selling homes at a good pace.

“It's a busy market for suppliers and contractors and everyone's trying their best at the moment to get everything done.

“It is an economy where a little bit more patience is required by everyone because it's just a slightly different market with Covid and supply chains and everything.”

However, Mockett said the building market was still “very do-able”.

“We're still enjoying it and still pumping them out.”

Mockett said banking changes in December made it harder for some people to get finance.

“We've had a couple of jobs that haven't happened because of that. It's a tough market to be in just with respect to land availability and the changing climate as far as the economy goes.

“But at the moment it’s still better value to build new than it is to buy existing, so we're still finding there's good demand.”

Shortages had, “affected everybody”, he added.

“Gib board has been a national thing. It's a what we call critical path item, so you can't carry on without it. And there's not really any alternatives.

“Whereas a lot of the other materials, it's sort of been switching from one brand to another more than anything, and they haven't really delayed things a lot.”