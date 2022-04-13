Person helicoptered to hospital after one of two crashes on SH3

One person was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital after a crash in Hāwera on Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

Three people were hospitalised, including one who had to be airlifted, after separate crashes that happened five minutes apart on State Highway 3 in Taranaki.

Emergency services were first called to SH3, or South Rd, in Hāwera around 3.40pm on Wednesday.

A police media spokesperson said officers were called to a single-vehicle crash, but she could not say what the car collided with.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki man 'could have lost everything' for a second time in house fire

* Man who was missing for 24 hours in Mōkau remains in hospital

* Taranaki man killed in tractor rollover crash in Australia



Five minutes later, around 3.45pm, emergency services were called SH3, or Mountain Rd, Tariki, after reports of a two-vehicle collision.

The spokesperson said four people were injured two of whom were transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in an ambulance.

They had moderate and minor injuries.

The other two were assessed at the scene to be in a minor condition and did not require transport.

The northbound lane was blocked and traffic was diverted for some time.