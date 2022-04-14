A different kind of Egg celebration this Easter

The Save the Kiwi charity is helping to relocate kiwi eggs so they can hatch without the threat of predators.

The Easter Bunny is said to deliver Easter Eggs in a basket; a kiwi charity, however, makes its deliveries in a chilly bin.

Save the Kiwi is celebrating delivering 100 Kiwi eggs and babies to sanctuaries around New Zealand since August 2020.

The charity works in partnership with Taranaki bank TSB, which provides transport for kiwi eggs or chicks discovered in the wild and needing urgent delivery to an incubator several hours away.

The eggs are nestled in a chilly bin and buckled into the back seat of a Jeep to be driven to their new homes.

Michelle Impey, executive director of the charity, said the main goal is to, “collect eggs in the wild and relocate them to incubation facilities where they can hatch safely and be given the best start at life”.

Forty-five volunteers have safely transported kiwi eggs from Taranaki and Coromandel to incubation facilities in Taupō and Wairarapa.

Another 20 kiwi chicks have been moved from Taupō to Napier and Taranaki.