Laurenson the latest GQ partner to be appointed to the bench

A New Plymouth law firm’s long and distinguished record of having partners, staff and former staff appointed to the bench has continued.

Alexander Laurenson will be Govett Quilliam’s latest parter to be appointed to the bench when he is sworn in to be based at the Papakura District Court starting in early May.

He will join an honour roll at the firm which includes Justice James Henry Quilliam, Justice Sir Peter Quilliam, Justice John Laurenson, Judge Noel Walsh, Justice Timothy Brewer, Judge Emma Smith, Judge Turitea Bolsted, Judge Hamiora Raumati, Judge Keryn Broughton, Judge Paul Shearer and Judge Kirsten Lummis.

Laurenson was admitted to the bar in 2000 and started as a staff solicitor at Govett Quilliam before a move to Porirua as in-house counsel for Child, Youth and Family and then as a staff solicitor and associate at the Catriona Doyle and Rohan Cochrane Law Office. He re-joined Govett Quilliam in 2007 and has been a partner since 2008.

He has specialised in family law and general private litigation and has extensive court experience, including trust and estate litigation. He has appeared extensively as the Court-appointed lawyer to represent children.

The nephew of Justice Laurenson and cousin of prominent New Plymouth solicitor Andrew Laurenson, he will preside in the Family Court.

Although youthful to be appointed to the bench, he still has 22 years of experience behind him.

“What it means is there is an opportunity to serve the judiciary as a long-term commitment,” he said.

“There are a lot of challenges in the judiciary and to be able to commit to those challenges for the entirety of the rest of my career is exciting.”

Tayne Cassidy/Stuff Laurenson is carrying on a long legacy of GQ lawyers becoming judges, the firm’s chief executive, Sophie Braggins, right, says.

Although he “cut his teeth” in criminal law in New Plymouth in the early stages of his career, Laurenson said the move south to Porirua re-affirmed his passion for family law and direction for his ultimate career move.

A fourth generation lawyer, Laurenson has almost been surprised by the reaction to his appointment.

“I’m yet to learn how people react in a practical sense, but the reaction has just been immense in terms of the offering of support and congratulations, that’s really taken me back,” he said.

Govett Quilliam chief executive Sophie Braggins said the firm “was really proud” of the appointment and the continued legacy it was helping to leave in the judiciary.

“From an external perspective, it’s a role that still holds great honour and respect,” she said.