New Plymouth's indoor pool to re-open after upgrade

New Plymouth’s swimming fraternity can come in from the cold with the city’s major indoor pool about to re-open.

The indoor pool at the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre has been closed since late January while contractors replaced the filtration system for the first time since the pool was opened in 1993.

While the decision received a few grumbles from regular users of the pool, an extended period of warm weather through the first half of autumn has meant swimmers have not been overly inconvenienced.

A New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) release said the pool, along with the hydroslides, spa pool, steam room and sauna would re-open on Saturday morning.

NPDC spokeswoman Teresa Turner said the filtration and ventilation upgrade, which cost $500,000, would provide a better experience for the 370,000 annual pool users.

“It’s great to have the work done and we’re looking forward to welcoming swimmers back inside, just in time for the cooler months.”

The new filtration system boasts up to a 90 per cent reduction in water use, a more effective filter as well as having less environmental impact.

Lane swimming, swim school lessons, coaching and exercise classes would all be available for users.