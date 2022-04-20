One waving wand to return to New Plymouth foreshore

The Waving Wands have not been seen erected at New Plymouth’s East End reserve since 2019.

One of the six Waving Wands is set to be returned to New Plymouth’s coastline to see if it can “withstand the elements” before a potential return of the full artwork.

The six wands have been missing from their East End site for almost three years after being vandalised five times since their original installation in March 2017.

The piece consists of five, 12-metre wind wands set in a circle, with a 14-metre wand in the centre.

Art in Public Places Trust chairman Terry Parkes confirmed one of the wands was “going to be put up shortly” after they were re-engineered and strengthened.

Parkes, along with principal Len Lye Foundation member John Matthews, had previously talked about how “incredibly disappointing” the repeated vandalism to the art work had been.

“We want to see how one of the wands will withstand the elements now they have been reconfigured,” Parkes said.

The trust commissioned and paid for the $150,000 artwork, while Matthews had been fitting the bill for repairs after the piece was originally installed.

Parkes said they had received a lot of support for returning the work to the East End site, which would be monitored by upgraded security cameras.

The area near where the Waving Wands would be potentially re-installed was littered with empty alcohol bottles and cans on a recent morning.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF/Stuff The Waving Wand platform, at New Plymouth’s East End reserve, has been empty since 2019.

However, there was overwhelming support for the Waving Wands to be returned by patrons of neighbouring café Paris Plage.

“We thought they offered a real point of difference and we really hope they do put them back up,” David Fairey said.

“We also just hope that people treat them with a bit of respect because it really saddens you to see what’s happened before.”

Fairey hoped there could also be tough penalties imposed for anyone who was caught trying to damage the artwork.

His view was shared by Claire Gray who lives nearby and also believed it enhanced the area.

Gray was also in favour of doing more to deter anyone trying to damage the work.