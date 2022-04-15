Using surfing to help veteran mental health

Veterans of Combined Forces Surfing Association (VCFSA) founder Bobby Ball held an event at Fitzroy Beach on Friday to bring former veterans together and help mental health.

Bobby Ball wants to get former veterans in the water to try and combat poor mental health.

He started the Veterans of Combined Forces Surfing Association (VCFSA) in 2018, which hosted an event at New Plymouth Surfriders Club on Friday.

Ball spent nine-and-a-half years in the British Army and said the transition out of the military could take its toll.

“This can range from dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), other depression-related illnesses, anger issues and drug and alcohol abuse.

“This can also force some into isolation and unable to find the help they need.”

Ball, based in Raglan, wants to connect the veteran community through surfing and provide the sense of camaraderie lost to the veterans once they leave the forces.

He takes inspiration from 'The Blue Mind', a book by Wallace J Nichols that explores the connection between water and happiness.

“We have been getting really good results, it just gives us an opportunity to come together.

“I’ve got a group of professional instructors, and we connect together as a group.”

LISA BURD/Stuff Attendees could take to the waves before stepping foot back on land and getting a free sausage and cup of tea.

The event started with attendees walking into the ocean at Fitzroy Beach holding hands, before forming a circle on their boards out in the water and saying a karakia.

Attendees could take to the waves before stepping foot back on land and getting a free sausage and cup of tea.

The VCFSA usually hosts six events like this per year but due to Covid some had been cancelled in the last two years.

They implement the five ways of wellbeing created by the Mental Health Foundation and the Health Promotion Agency, which are to connect, give, take notice, keep learning, and be active.

Ball said they provide mental health information for attendees as well if they are interested in getting support.

LISA BURD/Stuff Ball, and daughter Ellys Sims-Ball 8, with attendees Toby Mills and Brendon Whitmore.

For ex-Navy member Brendon Whitmore, the event was the perfect combination of what he loved.

He was in the navy for 14 years before leaving in 2013 and said the transition had been “as expected”.

“I think it's just nice to connect with fellow veterans, and I like surfing.”