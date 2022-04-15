Country music festival in Waitara returns for fifth year

Waitara man Joe Martin is one of the musicians playing in the Taranaki Country Music Festival.

More than 40 performers will take to the stage in Waitara this weekend for the fifth Taranaki Country Music Festival.

The three-day festival, held at the Waitara War Memorial Hall with a capacity of 500, was due to take place in February but due to Covid was pushed out to Easter Weekend, starting on Friday at 2pm.

Organisers George and Jocelyn Tuahine also thought they would be limited to 200 attendees under the red traffic light setting but with the country moving to orange earlier in the week it meant there would be more door sales available.

“Tickets are $50 for the whole weekend or $35 just for Saturday and there is motorhome parking available at Waitara Central School.

“The last four years sold out.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Jocelyn and George Tuahine are the organisers of the Taranaki Country Music Festival which is on for its fifth year this Easter weekend.

In 2018, the festival won the award for events and attractions excellence at the Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

Jocelyn said the headliners will perform on Saturday night and feature Raymond Solomon, the Kahu Sisters, and Shane Clark.

There will also be open mic spots available for the public to try out material all throughout the weekend.