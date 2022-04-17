Gate crasher leaves Okato woman thankful no one was hurt

Emily Roberts wasn't home when a car ended up crashing on her front lawn in Okato.

Emily Roberts is in the market for a new letterbox. And a fence, hedge and camellia tree.

The Taranaki Regional Council education officer arrived at her Okato home on Thursday afternoon to find a car had smashed through her Carthew St property while police were searching for its driver.

“It was just as the kids were coming out of school,” she said. “I wasn’t at home, but a few friends messaged to say there was a car on my front lawn.”

Roberts, who originates from Sheffield, England, is no stranger to unwanted cars crashing through her property.

In 2017, a quiet night in for her and two flatmates ended when a car slammed into the wall of their Oakura house, just centimetres from where they were sitting, after their neighbour put his foot on the wrong pedal.

Thursday’s ordeal was less dramatic but nevertheless just as dangerous for anyone in the area.

Dave Vanstone/Stuff A car crashed through the wall of a house in Oakura which Emily Roberts was renting in 2017.

“My first reaction was just relief,” Roberts said.

“I was relieved they had not hit the house but also incredibly relieved, when I saw the damage, that they had not hit anybody, especially the kids coming out of school.”

Supplied/Stuff The driver of a car allegedly used in a robbery in New Plymouth crashed through a property in Okato.

A police spokesperson said the car was allegedly involved in a robbery on Cook St, in New Plymouth, earlier in the day.

Police spotted the car being driven on State Highway 45, did not pursue it, but found the vehicle on Roberts’ property a short time later.

The armed offenders’ squad was called to the scene along with three police dogs and their handlers. A passenger in the vehicle was found and later taken to Taranaki Base Hospital with minor injuries.

The alleged driver was found on Good Friday, arrested and charged with assault and possession of cannabis for supply. A 39-year-old is due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court.

Supplied/Stuff The car that crashed through an Okato property was towed away.

Roberts was still in the process of cleaning her section up on Saturday.

“I’m still finding bits of the car around the property,” she said.

“There was shopping strewn all over the place, milk cartons and Tim Tams, even chicken breasts.”

There was no shortage of volunteers in the small town to help her, though, and she was also more than pleased to be able to rescue a tree weta and a praying mantis that had been displaced following the unexpected drive through.

“All things considered, it could have been a lot worse,” she said.