Man shot by police in Taranaki named online by friends

Kaoss Price was named by friends as the man shot and killed by police on the outskirts of New Plymouth.

The man shot and killed by police on the outskirts of New Plymouth had recently had his prison sentence reduced on appeal by the High Court.

Although not officially named by police, friends of Kaoss Price, 22, have posted numerous messages about his death online.

They included messages for him to “light it up in paradise” and “rest in love my bro”.

Price was shot on State Highway 3 north of the city about 9.30pm on Saturday.

“The incident occurred while police were conducting a vehicle stop on Devon Rd at around 9.30pm,” police said in the statement.

READ MORE:

* Judges cites chaotic family life as sentence cut for a man named Kaoss

* Taranaki man, 21, jailed for year-long crime spree totalling 33 charges

* Man admits posting threats online about terror attack on Christchurch mosques



“The person shot by police was critically injured. Medical assistance was immediately provided; however, tragically, the person died at the scene.”

An associate of Price, who did not want to be named, claimed police knew immediately who they had shot given Price’s distinctive facial tattoos.

Price was sentenced in November to two years and six months' jail on a total of 33 charges spanning several months. He appealed against the sentence and a High Court judge said he should have been given more credit for his youth and immaturity.

"In Mr Price’s case, this is particularly exacerbated by the lack of support and his transient and chaotic family life," Justice Christine Grice said in her decision from the High Court in Wellington in February.

It is unclear if Price had recently been paroled, or he had been given an alternative electronic monitoring sentence.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The armed offenders squad arrested Price in New Plymouth in 2021.

Price was eventually arrested in an armed offenders squad operation at New Plymouth's Lismore St on July 20.

At his sentencing in November, the extent of his offending was made clear.

The offences included burglary, theft of motor vehicles, thefts involving family members, thefts of petrol and wallets, multiple police chases after failing to stop, reckless driving, and escaping police custody.

Some of his driving offences included one occasion when he accelerated heavily into the oncoming traffic, and along a residential road where school children were forced to take evasive action to avoid being hit by him.

Police abandoned the pursuit on that occasion, but Price continued, crashing into two occupied vehicles, one of which had young children inside, then taking off.

When police did find him, he had 2.5 grams of methamphetamine on him, a metal knuckleduster in his car, and blood tests taken showed he had meth and cannabis in his system.