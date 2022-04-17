Five fatal police shootings in Taranaki since 2000

SH3 was closed on Saturday night after police has shot and killed a person along Devon Road.

The shooting on the outskirts of New Plymouth on Saturday night was the fifth time police have used lethal force in Taranaki in little more than two decades.

Steven Wallace, April 2000:

Wallace, 23, was shot dead by Senior Constable Keith Abbott in Waitara after breaking dozens of building windows before he used a golf club to break the windscreen of an occupied police car.

He then threatened Abbott with a baseball bat.

Police retreated but two returned to the scene armed and Steven Wallace was fatally shot.

The Wallace family brought a private prosecution for murder against Abbott,​ who was acquitted on the grounds of self defence in 2002.

Last December, the Crown was ordered to pay more than $130,000 costs to Wallace’s mother after she filed a human rights claim.

Cameron Burnell/Stuff AOS members before going into the Headlands Hotel before Antony Ratahi was shot dead by police.

Antony Ratahi, July 2011

Ratahi, 46 at the time, took his former partner Marcelle Beer hostage in Opunake's Headlands Hotel and was shot after a 13-hour standoff with armed police.

In his report, Independent Police Conduct Authority of New Zealand (IPCA) chair Judge Sir David Carruthers said officers were faced with a dangerous situation and courageously put their own lives at risk to ensure the safety of Beer.

“The officer who shot Mr Ratahi was justified in doing so. He believed that Mr Ratahi posed an immediate threat of death or serious bodily harm to his hostage, the officers nearby and the officer himself,” Carruthers said.

Police entered the hotel and an officer saw Ratahi reach into his jacket. Thinking he was reaching for a gun, the officer shot Ratahi in the head.

Robert Charles/Stuff Police at the scene of the fatal shooting of Adam Morehu in 2013.

Adam Morehu, June 2013:

Police were found to be justified in fatally shooting Morehu, 33, at the New Plymouth Golf Club.

But there were inadequacies in the command and control of the incident, the Independent Police Conduct Authority said in a later report.

The officer who fatally shot Morehu, who had shot at police, was justified in doing so because he believed the 33-year-old was armed and feared for the safety of himself and other officers.

However, the actions of officers involved in the lead-up to the shooting were unplanned and uncoordinated. They failed to communicate effectively with each other, and they entered a dangerous situation at risk of being injured without properly arming themselves or wearing their ballistic body armour, the report said.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff A scene guard at the site of a fatal police shooting near Waitara where Alan Rowe died.

Alan Rowe, May 2020:

Rowe was shot five times when he pointed a rifle at police after he attempted to harm himself on Mamaku Rd, near Waitara.

“The officers concerned were justified in shooting at the man when he pointed his firearm at one of them,” IPCA authority chair Judge Colin Doherty said in a report following a year-long investigation.

Eleven rounds were discharged by three officers during the incident.

The authority concluded the officers were justified in arming themselves, the correct arming procedure was followed, and the appropriate and timely steps were taken to locate the vehicle.

Kaoss Price, April 2022

The shooting happened on State Highway 3, north of the city in an area between Mountain Road and De Havilland Drive at Bell Block.

Police confirmed the fatal shooting in a statement.

“The incident occurred while police were conducting a vehicle stop on Devon Rd,” the statement said.